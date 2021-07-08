Jury hears opening statements, testimony in federal overprescribing case

Jul. 8—A federal jury heard claims on Wednesday that a former Port Clinton neurologist overprescribed dangerous and potentially toxic levels of medication to 14 patients over the past several years.

William Bauer, 84, a neurologist who also specialized in pain management, is criminally charged with 76 counts of distribution of controlled substances for allegedly prescribing dangerous levels of painkillers between January, 2015, and June, 2019, federal prosecutors told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Additionally, Dr. Bauer is charged with 24 counts of health care fraud for regularly administering epidural and trigger point injections, without medical necessity, and billing insurance companies for it.

"Dr. Bauer violated his oath as a doctor, he violated the law," U.S. Assistant Attorney Michael Sullivan told the jury, claiming the physician ignored several "red flags," with reports of patients shopping for doctors and pharmacies, failed drug tests, and third party reports of medication being sold.

Dr. Bauer's indictment was unsealed in federal court on Aug. 14, 2019. Prosecutors dismissed 161 related charges against the physician last month ahead of the trial.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sullivan also outlined the circumstances of the involved patients, who were prescribed controlled substances, including fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and other medications, without regard to medical necessity. Many of the patients were treated by Dr. Bauer for several years and they received potent prescriptions, but their pain and overall function didn't improve, prosecutors said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against prescribing 90 morphine milligram equivalents per day, but the patients were receiving between 100 and 500 morphine milligram equivalents per day, Mr. Sullivan said.

Additionally, the patients allegedly received large cumulative doses of methylprednisolone, according to the allegations.

One of Dr. Bauer's patients — identified only by her first name, Melody — died from a drug overdose in September, 2015. Dr. Bauer and another physician allegedly prescribed a combination of medications, known as a "triple threat surprise," or a combination of opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, Mr. Sullivan said.

The government's first witness, Lucas County Deputy Coroner Jeffrey Hudson, testified Wednesday that Melody, 48, had toxic levels of anxiety and pain medication in her system and the combination of the two is considered even more dangerous.

Dr. Hudson ruled that she died of combined drug toxicity — specifically of alprazolam, cyclobenzaprine, hydrocodone, and methadone — and ruled her death accidental.

While another physician prescribed Melody alprazolam and Valium, Dr. Bauer should have reviewed the patient's history and other medications when prescribing the opioids, Mr. Sullivan said. In 2017, Dr. Bauer was reprimanded by the Ohio State Medical Board after he admitted that he failed to check the state's automated prescription reporting system before filling controlled substances to patients, the prosecutor said.

But defense attorneys denied the allegations against Dr. Bauer, also claiming federal prosecutors "seek to pin that poor lady's death" on him, John Gibbons told the jury on Wednesday.

Instead, Mr. Gibbons referred to his client as a "premier doctor" who saw some of the most challenging cases with patients who already exhausted alternative therapies. He met the standard of care for his patients and acted in good faith, the attorney said.

Of his nearly 1,500 active patients, half were seen for pain management while the other half was seen for neurological issues, Mr. Gibbons said. Some of the patients suffered from multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, or they had limbs amputated.

Mr. Gibbons assured the jury that this isn't a "pill mill" case, but rather it's about a "serious doctor treating patients with serious medical issues."

"He dedicated his life to addressing pain issues," Mr. Gibbons told the jury, assuring them the physician will testify.

Dr. Bauer was appointed as a community-based volunteer faculty member at the University of Toledo in 1984 and the position expired in June, 2019, a university spokesman previously said.

Prosecutors expect to call associates of Dr. Bauer and other medical experts to testify. Both federal prosecutors and the defense are expected to call their own expert witnesses. Additional testimony will be heard on Thursday.

First Published July 7, 2021, 5:07pm