Jury hears testimony from November shooting at gas station

Jun. 30—Lucas County jurors watched surveillance video of a man being fatally shot and beaten in a South Toledo gas station parking lot in November.

The video showed Alvin Volker, 30, sitting in his red pickup truck in the Stop & Go gas station parking lot at the corner of South and Spencer avenues on Nov. 20, 2020. A suspect, identified by prosecutors as Scottie Greer, walked up to the driver's side of Mr. Volker's vehicle and fired a single shot through the window, the video shows.

Mr. Volker scrambled out of his vehicle, but Mr. Greer pulled him to the pavement. The video further showed the suspect hitting Mr. Volker repeatedly with a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors told the jury during opening statements on Tuesday that the evidence will show Mr. Greer was the shooter.

Mr. Greer, who turned 54 on Monday, of the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue, is charged with two alternating counts of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

"Scottie Greer was angry, mad over an ongoing dispute he had been having for months with Alvin Volker," assistant county prosecutor Lara Rump told jurors during opening statements on Tuesday. "Scottie Greer was finally ready to put an end to that dispute at any cost."

Mr. Greer saw Mr. Volker drive by and pull into the parking lot and Mr. Greer targeted the man, prosecutors say.

Mr. Volker died from a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

But defense attorney, Merle Dech, says the suspect can't be clearly identified from the surveillance video and witnesses did not know who he was.

"When you look at everything involved in this case, we feel that the state of Ohio has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that is Mr. Greer," Mr. Dech said during opening statements.

The jury also heard 911 calls and testimony from a manager at the gas station on Tuesday.

In separate 911 calls, three witnesses identified the shooter as a Black man, wearing all black.

Dakota Dutcher, a manager at the gas station, testified on Tuesday that she heard a gunshot coming from the parking lot and immediately locked all of the doors. Through the doors, she saw a man standing over Mr. Volker, striking him with a gun, before heading behind the convenience store.

Investigators also believe Mr. Greer threw away gloves he was wearing at the time of the shooting. Police later found the gloves and it was determined that DNA from Mr. Greer and Mr. Volker were on them, prosecutors say the evidence will show.

Additionally, a co-defendant, Carrie Jensen, is expected to testify this week about Mr. Greer's involvement, prosecutors say. Jensen, who previously entered a plea to obstructing justice, admitted to throwing away clothing that Mr. Greer wore at the time of the shooting.

She will be sentenced by Judge Lindsay Navarre on July 8.

The jury is expected to hear additional testimony in Mr. Greer's case on Wednesday.

First Published June 29, 2021, 4:27pm