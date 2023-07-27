Jury hears testimony about Schabusiness' mental state when Thyrion was killed

Taylor Schabusiness, who was convicted Wednesday in the killing and dismembering of her friend Shad Thyrion, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court on July 25, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY - Psychologists Thursday offered differing opinions about whether Taylor Schabusiness suffered from mental disease or defect at the time she strangled former boyfriend Shad Thyrion to death in February 2022.

Schabusiness was convicted Wednesday evening, on the third day of the trial, of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 strangling and mutilation of Thyrion.

Jurors heard testimony on Thursday about Schabusiness' mental state when the crimes occurred. They began deliberations shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Schabusiness showed evidence she was suffering with a range of mental issues when she was evaluated at the Brown County Jail in 2022 and 2023, Diane Lytton, an independent psychologist who practices in Oshkosh, said Thursday when she testified for the defense.

Under questioning from defense attorney Christopher Froehlich, Lytton said Schabusiness, who had thrown a plastic chair at Lytton during an evaluation, "was a psychotic person. Off the scale."

"In April of 2021, she was under a civil commitment order," Froelich said, "because she was mentally ill."

Brown County Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders, though, said the issue for jurors is Schabusiness' mental state when she committed the crime, "not in 2012, not in 2014 ... not in 2021," but when the Thyrion was slain in February 2022.

At stake for jurors, who will be asked to decide this shortly after 5 p.m.: Whether Schabusiness will spend the rest of her life in prison for first-degree intentional homicide or in a mental health facility.

Psychologists who testified for the prosecution were skeptical about much of what Lytton concluded.

Schabusiness' mental condition plays a significant role in this trial. The defense has painted a picture of a woman whose mental capacity had been affected by events beginning with her mother's death when she was in fifth or sixth grade, her being a daily marijuana-smoker since she was in middle school, and a regular user of methamphetamine as an adult. The stimulant is often made and used illegally.

The other psychologists, testifying for the prosecution, agreed that Schabusiness's use of illegal drugs was significant, but did not agree that regular drug-intoxication created a mental disease or defect for Schabusiness. Christina Engen, the psychologist appointed by the court, testified that she saw little to convince her that Schabusiness suffered from a mental disease or defect.

Schabusiness "endorsed a bunch of symptoms that people with genuine mental illness would not endorse," Engen testified. "And I’m not aware of any time where Ms. Schabusiness displayed psychotic symptoms."

Engen said she agreed that Schabusiness had been found by a previous evaluator to suffer from "polysubstance abuse," but regular use of multiple illegal drugs is not a mental disease.

Schabusiness waived her right to testify during the second phase of the trial.

What is the second phase of the trial

A plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect was entered on Schabusiness' behalf in September by her former attorney, Quinn Jolly, who Froelich replaced in March, weeks after Schabusiness had attacked Jolly in court.

For the first phase of the trial, the jury was instructed to issue a verdict on whether she committed the crimes with which she was charged. They found her guilty of all three.

The second part of the trial will judge her mental state at the time of the crime.

Timeline of events in Schabusiness case

