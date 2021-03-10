Jury hears testimony from victims in child sexual abuse case

Mar. 10—Michael Kurtanic had his first day of trial Monday morning at 9 a.m. before Judge Stephen Kistler.

Kurtanic has been charged with three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of child abuse.

Kurtanic was a friend of the family and had watched over the five children in this family.

Three of the five children reported sexual abuse.

The state is being represented by Assistant District Attorney's Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.

Kurtanic is being represented by Royce Hobbs.

The two male victims, both under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged crime, took the stand to testify Monday.

The first victim told the court and the jury several things he alleged had happened to him while Kurtanic was living at his residence.

"He threw me through the wall once," the first child told the jury.

Vincent asked the child if there was damage to the residence when he was thrown into the wall.

He said yes, there was a hole in the wall.

The first victim told the court he didn't report the alleged abuse due to fear of death to himself and his family. He alleged Kurtanic made threats to him.

The second child victim called to testify told the court the alleged sexual abuse happened more than once a week.

He also told the court Kurtanic made threats to kill him or send him to the mental hospital if he reported the abuse.

Both of the male children had issues with running away from him, and Hobbs questioned both boys regarding this.

Both boys told the court and jury they did this because of Kurtanic living there.

The first two witnesses identified Kurtanic during the trial.

Day two of the trial began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and started with the witness of the third child.

She alleged that she did see Kurtanic's private parts, but couldn't remember much else.

Hobbs cross examined and asked her if she had any female cousins her own age and she said she didn't.

All three children told the court the alleged abuse happened more than once.

The next witness the state called was Payne County Deputy Korey Carruba.

He found the first child victim the night he ran away from home.

After he was located by Carruba, he was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center for a laceration on his cheek that needed stitches.

Hobbs cross examined the deputy and asked if the child told him why he ran away.

"He told me that he didn't like home," the deputy told the court.

The child didn't elaborate on that, but he also said he didn't want to be homeschooled.

That statement was addressed in court Monday, and the child said he didn't want to be homeschooled because he would be left alone with Kurtanic.

Garuccio called the next witness for the state, Ashley Rusk, a registered nurse at SMC.

Rusk is the nurse that examined the child at the hospital the night he ran away.

"I asked him if anyone was hurting him and he said Michael," she told the court.

Rusk is the one who contacted the Department of Human Services.

When Rusk was cross examined, she was asked if she asked the child if he ran away because of Kurtanic, and she said not specifically.

Rusk also said the child told her he ran away because he didn't want to be homeschooled.

Vincent called the children's mother to the stand to testify next.

She told the court Kurtanic was friends with her husband at the time he came to live with them.

He also moved in a second time after the husband had moved out of the residence.

The mother confirmed things the children had said on the stand such as the two male children being in trouble and having to stay behind with Kurtanic while everyone else went on a good behavior outing.

Hobbs cross examined and brought up the relationship between the mother and Kurtanic.

She said it wasn't really a relationship, but the two of them did have intimate interactions.

Hobbs also brought up text messages between the mother and Kurtanic after he had moved out.

The last witness to testify Tuesday was Holly Chandler, a Forensic Interviewer at the Saville Center.

She didn't have an opportunity to be cross examined by Hobbs.

The three video interviews of the children that were done by Chandler were shown to the jury.

The videos went into graphic details of abuse for two of the children, and the youngest didn't remember a majority of things regarding Kurtanic.

Court will reconvene Wednesday morning for Chandler to cross examine and for additional witnesses to testify.

Kurtanic has still kept his plea as not guilty.