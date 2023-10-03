Jury hears from victim's daughter on fifth day of Lewis trial

Oct. 2—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County jury heard testimony Monday from two young girls who were inside the Sellersburg home where Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis died on April 1, 2022.

The murder trial in Clark Circuit 1 entered its second week.

Mac Lewis, 47, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, Bennett Lewis, 32, and other felonies, including an attempted murder charge of shooting a gun at Bennett Lewis' daughter.

Bennett Lewis' daughter, a 13-year-old, took the stand Monday afternoon.

She testified that she and a friend were getting ready to go to a trampoline park with Bennett Lewis at the time of the shooting.

She said she and the friend were washing their matching shoes in a bathroom of the home, when her mother came in and said she'd told Lewis she wanted a divorce.

After that, the 13-year-old said Lewis asked her mother to give him a medical treatment.

"He said come into the room and locked (mom) in there," the teen said.

A little while later she heard her mom calling out to her, telling her to call 911.

When the teen saw Lewis in the home shortly after, she asked where her mother was.

"You asked him where your mom was and he said what?." said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Mull is trying the case with deputy prosecutor Krista Wilike.

The prosecution's position is Lewis shot and killed Bennett Lewis after she told him she wanted a divorce.

"(He said) I shot her," the teen said.

The 13-year-old said she told Lewis to leave and he pointed the gun at her, then fired.

The bullet missed her.

"I just remember his eyes being really red and (him) breathing really hard," she said.

Lewis is being represented by Clark County public defender Mitch Harlan and public defender Kayse Machan.

The defense argues Lewis was using the gun to get Bennett Lewis' attention after she said she wanted to divorce. They said he was threatening suicide and the gun went off when she tried to take it from him.

Bennett Lewis' daughter was 11 at the time of the shooting.

Her friend, who was 10 at the time of the shooting and is now 12, also testified Monday.

The friend said she also heard Bennett Lewis tell her daughter to call 911.

The jury also saw police interview videos from the day of the shooting and a few days after the shooting.

Lewis told police he had told Bennett Lewis' daughter to call 911 after the shooting and that he "blacked out" during a portion of the incident. He appears distraught during both interviews.

Lewis is also facing three counts of criminal recklessness charging him with continuing to fire the weapon in the home after Bennett Lewis was hit.

"He maintains he told (the daughter) to call 911 instead of her mother," Harlan said after testimony on Monday.

Harlan said the defense team isn't sure if they'll call Lewis, or anyone else, to testify when they get the case.

He also said Lewis was showing emotion in the police interview videos.

"We certainly believe there was a lot of real emotion there," Harlan said. "I was actually, I was kind of counting (tears) but that's something we'll talk about in closing arguments. You all had asked me in the beginning, was he remorseful, was he crying. And, of course, you know now the answer is yes to all those questions."

Mull said the testimony from the girls was important to the case.

"Their testimony was essential for what I'm trying to prove in this case," Mull said. "This was very difficult for these girls to get on the stand and relive the nightmare they lived. They were both very brave...I'm proud of them."

Both Mull and Harlan said closing arguments are likely Tuesday. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.