Jury to get Heffner homicide case this afternoon

Aug. 19—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Brian Heffner took to the witness stand and wept during portions of his testimony claiming he has no idea if he pulled the trigger that fired the bullet that killed his "best friend" Sean Maschal in 2017.

Defense attorney Michael Dennehy and co-counsel John L. McLaughlin, of Danville, rested their case Thursday morning, leaving closing arguments and the jury to deliberate later today.

Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward is the lead prosecutor.

Heffner is accused by Mount Carmel Township police of firing the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel Township, in 2017. The victim's body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.

The Commonwealth rested on Wednesday with a total of 11 witnesses between the two days — five on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

"He (Maschal) was more than a brother to me," Heffner said while weeping on the stand Thursday morning. "I confiding in him with everything and I was comfortable around him."

Heffner, who admitted to being severely addicted to drugs, told Dennehy during testimony that he has no idea if he fired the gun because he was under the influence of bath salts.

On Wednesday, a witness inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, said Heffner had "his hand in his lap, playing with the gun" while in the backseat of the vehicle and "loading and unloading" the gun while acting "goofy" and "like a little kid," Robert Villari, 34, of Coal Township, testified.

Villari admitted to having stolen a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in Ashland and hoped to exchange it for drugs. Villari met up with Heffner, Maschal and David Brown, 37, of Ashland. They drove around together in the Coal Region and the others got high on bath salt while Villari remained high on meth, Villari testified.

Villari, who was in the backseat of the vehicle with Heffner, testified that he and Heffner argued about putting the gun away. At one point, Villari said he took the firearm away from Heffner, but Heffner started choking him and Villari gave the gun back. Moments later, the gun went off, shooting Maschal through the head.

Story continues

"I screamed, 'Why the hell did you do that?'" Villari testified.

There was "chaos," he said.

Brown, the driver, stopped on a dirt road known as "Red Ash Road." Villari said he jumped out of the vehicle and threw the bullets into the woods and would later throw his bloody pants and the gun's magazine into a storm drain in Ashland.

When Villari returned to the vehicle, he said Maschal's body was on the ground and they left. Villari said he didn't have a phone. He said he kept telling the others to call for help but Heffner said no.

Closing arguments are set to begin and the jury is expected to get the case later this afternoon.