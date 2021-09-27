Jury informs court at R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial that they have reached a verdict

The jury hearing R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial at a Brooklyn courthouse has informed the court that they have reached a verdict.

The verdict follows the testimony of some 50 witnesses over six weeks. Monday was just the second day of jury deliberations in the case.

It was not immediately clear when the verdict would be read. Notice of the decision came shortly before 2 p.m. Chicago time.

The Chicago-born singer is accused of running a criminal enterprise that for years recruited girls and young women to satisfy Kelly’s illegal sexual urges. The nine-count indictment accused Kelly of having sex with multiple underage girls as well as a scheme to bribe a Chicago public aid worker for a phony ID so he could illegally marry 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.

Prosecutors had alleged the conspiracy supporting Kelly was predatory in nature and victimized girls and young women. Kelly’s defense argued Kelly was enjoying the spoils of his fame and his unusual sex habits were not criminal.

Eariler Monday, the judge on Monday released graphic audio excerpts from video evidence shown to the jury in R. Kelly’s racketeering trial allegedly depicting the singer spanking a young woman and forcing her to parade naked in front of him. .

“Keep your eyes closed,” Kelly can be heard saying early in one of the clips, which together run about 45 minutes. “Eyes open? Guess what — we start over.”

Kelly’s instruction was followed by the sound of a series of slaps, and the woman could be heard sobbing. Afterward, she is heard weeping as Kelly makes her say, over and over, “I’m a stupid (expletive) daddy, I want you to fix me.”

Kelly tells her to keep going, and that he loves her and has her back.

“Without a frown, without an attitude you do what the (expletive) I say,” Kelly could be heard saying on the tape.

The Kelly jury also saw the video of the episodes, and the clips would have been the only time they heard the singer’s voice during the proceedings as he did not testify in his own defense.

Story continues

The excerpts were released by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly after a group of media outlets, including the Chicago Tribune, argued in a letter to the court that she had improperly ordered the evidence to be played only for jurors. The audio was played to reporters covering Kelly’s trial at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, but the copies of the recordings were not going to be released.

The alleged victim in the audio clips released Monday, who testified under the name Anna, was not one of the six victims that make up the racketeering counts, but offered instead by prosecutors as proof of other crimes committed by Kelly. The woman on the clips was 21 at the time, prosecutors have said.

In one of the audio clips involving Anna, Kelly can be heard directing the alleged victim where to put her leg. In the background, a television was tuned to ESPN, with hosts debating Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In closing arguments, prosecutors referenced the video numerous times, saying it was part of a pattern by Kelly to punish and humiliate victims in order to keep them under his control.

“That wasn’t role play and that wasn’t consensual,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said in her closing argument. “You saw it with your own eyes.”

The jury earlier Monday sent the court another note during its deliberations. The panel of seven men and five women asked a Donnelly for clarification of Illinois law involving one of the racketeering counts: The alleged kidnapping of victim Sonja, who testified she was held against her will at Kelly’s music studio on Larrabee Street in 2004.

The jury indicated the use of the words “and/or” in the indictment vs. Illinois statute “is making a clear decision difficult,” but the judge told them for purposes of their work, the words essentially have the same meaning. The allegation is just the third of 14 racketeering acts in the indictment, as they appear in the document. It is of course not clear whether the jury is weighing them in order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.