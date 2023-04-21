Jury issues $6M verdict against IndyGo for running over man at bus stop

A jury has issued a $6 million verdict against IndyGo in the case of a 63-year-old man who was run over by a bus in 2018.

An IndyGo driver ran over Michael Rex Fergerson after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2018, while he was trying to get on the bus, according to a lawsuit. A police report says the incident took place at West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

Fergerson died two weeks later.

On Thursday, a Marion County jury awarded Fergerson's 88-year-old mother $6 million - nearly twice the amount her attorney asked for. The mother, Norma Jean Bush, acted as the representative of Fergerson's estate.

The maximum she can receive is $700,000 because of a state cap on damages payouts in lawsuits against government entities, her attorney Brad Smith told IndyStar.

Attorneys representing IndyGo said Fergerson was intoxicated and "indisputably placed himself in danger" because he reached out to the bus as it was pulling away. IndyStar has requested a response from one of IndyGo's attorneys on the case.

Smith said IndyGo was at fault partially because the driver didn't check the area thoroughly enough before driving away.

"These buses have huge blind spots on the side, so they rely heavily on their outside corner mirrors in the front," Smith said. But the driver "never checked his mirror - he glanced at it."

"This wasn't caused because they alleged he was highly intoxicated. It was caused because they didn't see him, and they didn't accommodate him," Smith said.

