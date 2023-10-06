Jury issues likely focus of appeal after Castrillo sentenced in Baby Favi trial

A slew of issues that threatened to derail the Baby Favi trial last month will likely be the focus of appeal efforts.

The lawyer representing Lalo Anthony Castrillo confirmed the possibility two days after a judge accepted a mandatory 30-year sentence following a guilty conviction last month. Castrillo, 28, was convicted of intentional abuse of a child resulting in death. A jury found him guilty of killing two-year-old Faviola Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, whom the Las Cruces community has come to know as Baby Favi, died after receiving blunt force trauma to her head, according to the testimony of a medical examiner. The Medical examiner added that a person, not an accident, caused the injury.

Castrillo's attorney, Jose Coronado, told the jury that Favi fell from her bed onto her head. That injury, Coronado argued, aggravated other head wounds Favi sustained, ultimately leading to her death.

After a five-day trial, a jury ultimately sided with the prosecutor. They convicted Castrillo on Sept. 1. In addition to witness testimony and lawyer's arguments, the trial featured several juror issues that nearly derailed the process. Coronado said those issues will likely be the centerpiece of an appeal.

Coronado pointed to a juror who told a bailiff that another juror was making "offensive" comments. The nature of the remarks is unclear, and "offensive" was a word the bailiff used to describe the comments.

During the trial, Coronado requested to question the juror. Judge James Waylon Counts denied the request after allowing Coronado and prosecutors to examine several other jurors beforehand. Coronado also mentioned a juror who brought her baby to court after she said she couldn't find someone to care for her child.

Finally, another juror was dismissed after he told the court that he'd decided Castrillo was guilty after a day of testimony. That juror also complained about the room's temperature, saying it was causing him health issues.

The sum of those events – but the juror's offensive comments most presently – raise serious questions for Coronado about the integrity of the jury's decision.

Coronado said he was waiting for the additional filings before beginning the appeal process. But in an interview with the Sun-News, he also emphasized the importance of appeals.

"Everyone has a constitutional right to appeal," he said. "It's his right (to appeal), and we're gonna exercise it."

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Jury issues likely focus of appeal after Baby Favi trial