Jury issues split decision in corporate junketeering case. Three energy coop officers guilty of theft for lavish golf, Kentucky Derby junkets. Two not guilty. Jurors toss out remaining charges.

A jury delivered a split verdict Friday in a widely watched trial about corporate junketeering, convicting three officers of an energy cooperative of spending rate payer money on some lavish entertainments, while finding two other officers not guilty and acquitting everyone of additional charges involving other pricey, entertainment spending.

The verdict was returned in a case involving the Norwich-based Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, a nonprofit, whole-sale electricity co-op that arranges low cost power to member utilities with in Norwich, Groton, Griswold, Bozrah and Norwalk.

Federal prosecutors spent most of last month trying to persuade jurors in New Haven that three board members and the coop’s two senior paid employees stole more than a million dollars from rate payers and spent it on chartered air trips for dozens or friends and family members, twice to the Kentucky Derby and once to a luxury golf resort in West Virginia.

The five — all of whom are no longer in office — claimed that the trips were legitimate corporate team building exercises. They told the jury that the collaboration made the energy cooperative a highly successful operation and the pricey getaways built esprit de corps, while giving them an opportunity to relax, recharge and reconnect.

Jurors sent back a mixed message Friday afternoon after about two two days of deliberation. They convicted CMEEC CEO Drew Rankin, board chairman James Sullivan and board member John Bilda of stealing from a federally subsidized utility and using more than $300,000 to fly friends and family - even Sullivan’s favorite bartender - on all-expense paid trips in 2015 to the Kentucky Derby and The Greenbriar in West Virginia. But the jury acquitted cooperate CFO Edward Pryor and board member Edward DeMuzzio, who participated in the same trips.

The jury also acquitted all five men of a conspiracy charge and another theft charge that arose from a second, $374,000 Derby trip in 2016.

The verdict seemed to surprise both the prosecution and defense. The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to discuss the verdict. Members of the defense were planning legal challenges and an appeal of the three convictions are likely. Immediately after the jury announced it had a verdict, the defense raised questions about whether Rankin, Sullivan and Bilda could be convicted of theft after being found not guilty of conspiring to steal the money.

A sentencing date has not been set.