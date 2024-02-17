Jury issues split verdict in Virginia Beach deputy’s wrongful termination case, awards $10,000 in damages

NORFOLK — A federal jury on Friday determined that former Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle violated a deputy’s First Amendment right to free association when he terminated him, but decided he didn’t infringe upon the deputy’s free speech rights.

The panel ordered Stolle to pay former deputy William “Dave” Fowler $10,000 in damages, far below the more than $1 million his attorneys sought.

The verdict came at the end of a four-day trial in U.S. District Court. The jury deliberated about five hours.

Fowler’s lead attorney, William Thetford Jr., said while they were disappointed with the amount awarded they were pleased the panel agreed that Fowler’s rights had been violated.

“We’re really glad that the jury decided and agreed that law enforcement deployment should be about right and wrong, and not about left and right,” Thetford said. “That’s what was important to us.”

Stolle said he was pleased the jury decided he hadn’t violated Fowler’s free speech rights and had only awarded a “miniscule” amount on the other claim.

One issue that still must be decided by the judge is whether Stolle had “qualified immunity,” which would mean he wouldn’t have to pay any damages. Qualified immunity is a legal principle that protects elected officials from lawsuits except when shown they violated a clearly established law or constitutional right.

Fowler had been a deputy with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office for about fifteen years when Stolle informed him in late November 2021 that he was placing him on immediate administrative leave. Stolle also told Fowler he would not be reappointed to his job when the sheriff’s next term began in a few weeks.

Fowler filed a federal lawsuit the following year in which he claimed he was terminated because of his and his wife’s political views. He also argued that the move violated his rights to free speech and to associate with others with similar political beliefs.

Fowler’s wife is Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2017. Convirs-Fowler is a Democrat, while Stolle is Republican.

The problems between Fowler and his boss began in 2019, when Fowler appeared in uniform in a campaign commercial for his wife, which was in violation of Sheriff’s Office policy that required he get permission first. The couple said they immediately had Fowler removed from the advertisement once they learned of the violation and he was told not to do it again.

When Convirs-Fowler was running again in 2021, Fowler asked for permission to wear his uniform in an ad for his wife, but was told “no” by supervisors. Fowler instead appeared in the ad wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants, but an old photograph of him in uniform was included in a collage of family photos displayed during the spot. The ad aired in early October 2021.

Fowler testified he didn’t know the photo was going to be used and hadn’t authorized its use. Convirs-Fowler told jurors she didn’t think the photo violated the sheriff’s policy because he didn’t appear in person in uniform.

Shortly before Fowler was discharged from the Sheriff’s Office, Convirs-Fowler texted Stolle and said she wanted to meet so she could show him a video that purportedly showed one of his deputies at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Convirs-Fowler continued to push for a meeting in a series of texts to the sheriff. The day after their last exchange, Fowler was called into Stolle’s office and was told he was being placed on leave and wouldn’t be reappointed. When he asked for a reason, the sheriff declined to give him one and simply said his services were no longer needed.

Convirs-Fowler testified she believed the sheriff was angry with her repeated requests for a meeting about the video and fired her husband in retaliation. Stolle testified that he fired Fowler because he had violated a direct order not to appear in uniform in his wife’s ads and that politics had nothing to do with it.

