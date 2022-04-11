Jury to keep deliberating in ex-officer's Capitol riot trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is set to resume deliberating on Monday in the trial of a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

The 12 jurors deliberated for more than four hours on Friday without reaching a verdict in the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson, who is charged with obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

Robertson didn’t testify at his trial, which started last Tuesday. A key witness for prosecutors in his case was Jacob Fracker, who also served on the Rocky Mount police force and viewed Robertson as a mentor and father figure.

Fracker was scheduled to be tried alongside Robertson before he pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with authorities. Fracker testified last Thursday that he had hoped the mob that attacked the Capitol could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Robertson is charged with six counts: obstruction of Congress, interfering with officers during a civil disorder, entering a restricted area while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct inside the Capitol building, and obstruction. The last charge stems from his alleged post-riot destruction of cellphones belonging to him and Fracker.

The town fired Robertson and Fracker after the riot. Robertson has been jailed since Cooper ruled in July that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

Rocky Mount is about 25 miles south of Roanoke and has roughly 5,000 residents.

Recommended Stories

  • Some Jan. 6 defendants turn to trial by judge instead of jury

    A review by CBS News shows more than a dozen Jan. 6 defendants have unsuccessfully tried to move their trials out of the nation's capital.

  • Suspect admits to assaulting homicide victim in slaying at Lexington motel, records say

    One suspect admitted he beat the victim with a metal object and told police his accomplice stabbed and cut him, according to court records.

  • Police dog killed during shootout with suspect in Granville County, sheriff says

    A Franklin County K-9 died during the incident.

  • Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill says Putin cares about being 'isolated' from world: 'He wants prestige'

    "He wants power. And the more that we can isolate him and have him on an island, I do think that has an impact on him," Sherrill said of Putin.

  • More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

    More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

  • Garland: Ghost gun rule will save lives

    Attorney General Merrick Garland in an op-ed published on Monday said the Biden administration’s new ban on ‘ghost gun’ kits will save lives. Garland made the comments in an op-ed published by USA Today that came the same day President Biden announced a new rule that prohibits the sale of ghost gun kits as part…

  • Residents of This City Could Get a Share of $19.4 Million in Stimulus Funds

    Meanwhile, lawmakers allocated roughly $46 billion in rent relief funds to help tenants get current on their rent and avoid eviction once the federal moratorium ran out. Within each state, different cities were granted rent relief funds to be made available to residents. In Ohio, the City of Toledo was granted $14.3 million in rental assistance dollars, and that was enough to cover over seven months of past-due rent for more than 2,500 homes.

  • Arrest made in Bronx shooting that killed teen, injured 2 more

    New York Police Department officials announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Friday's shooting that killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo.

  • Interested in the Starlink satellite Internet service? Here are the latest updates

    The Starlink satellite Internet service is a work in progress. If you're in the market, here's what's going on now.

  • Ukraine supporters outnumber pro-Russians in German protests

    HANOVER/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Pro-Russians on Sunday staged demonstrations in the German cities of of Frankfurt and Hanover, where they were far outnumbered by supporters of Ukraine, local police said. Around 600 pro-Russian protesters in a motorcade of 400 cars flying Russian flags drove through Hanover in northern Germany, while around 3,500 Ukraine supporters gathered in the city centre, the police said. Fences were put up to separate the pro-Russian protesters from the rival demonstration, they said, adding that the atmosphere was heated at times, but both protests were broadly peaceful.

  • GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race

    Republican Bill McSwain pledges to be a pro-energy governor by “turning on the spigot of natural gas.” Another hopeful, Dave White, says he wants Pennsylvania “to be the energy capital of the world.” A third candidate, Lou Barletta, says having a glut of natural gas in the ground without a pipeline is “like being in college and having a keg of beer without a tap.”

  • Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners for 3rd time since war began

    Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners for 3rd time since war began

  • The forecast on planet Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

    Frigid and far-flung Neptune, our solar system's outermost planet, is adding to its reputation as an enigmatic world, with astronomers puzzled by a surprising drop in its atmospheric temperatures during the past two decades. Focusing upon Neptune's stratosphere - the atmosphere's relatively stable region above the turbulent weather layer - the researchers had expected to find rising temperatures in the part of the planet visible from Earth with the onset of its southern hemisphere summer, a season lasting four decades. Instead, they found temperatures declining significantly.

  • Most car shoppers think prices will never go down, and factory ordering is the new normal

    A recent survey found that many prospective car buyers are willing to wait, unwilling to overpay, but take a dim view of future vehicle prices.

  • Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he isn’t fully vaccinated

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he isn't fully vaccinated ahead of the playoffs with the Toronto Raptors.

  • Zelenskiy meets leaders, braces for 'hard battle'

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of his staunchest backers, in Kyiv on Saturday. Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance, and comes as Russia is amassing troops in the east of the country after pulling back from the outskirts of Kyiv last week. The British leader announced on Twitter that the goal of the visit is to set out a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine against, quote, “Russia’s barbaric campaign.” JOHNSON: “I want to begin Volodymyr by saluting once again the bravery of the people of Ukraine in defying the appalling aggression that we have seen.” Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy met Austrian Chancellor Karl Mehammer, warning in a joint news conference of a tough battle ahead. “(Russian) forces are being gathered in the east and south. A large amount of forces, equipment, armed people who are preparing to occupy yet another part of our territory. This will be a tough battle." The meetings come just a day after officials say more than 50 people, including children, were killed in a missile strike on a railway station in the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Many more were injured among the 4,000 said to be waiting to be evacuated away from the fighting. Ukraine said it was aiming to establish up to 10 evacuation corridors for civilians in the east. Russia's defense ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement the missiles that struck the station were used only by Ukraine's military and that Russia's armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday. Reuters was unable to verify the details of the attack. The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular those in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces. Officials have said that 360 civilians were killed. Reuters could not independently verify those figures. Rescue workers in Borodyanka, less than 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, spent Friday digging through rubble for survivors. Local resident Mariya recalled the horror to Reuters. “For 36 days people lay under the rubble and the Russians fired, not allowing people to be pulled out from under the rubble.” European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who toured the wreckage in Bucha Friday, said on Saturday the Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war. "…for the European Commission that we want to pledge one billion euros.”Zelenskiy continues to demand tough sanctions on Russia from the West..."They have to do everything to force Russia to seek peace."Russia's invasion, which began on February 24th, has forced more than four million to flee their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war. Moscow's sights are said to be set on gaining full control of Donetsk and Luhansk, the regions partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • How did quarterback Dwayne Haskins die on a South Florida highway? Here’s what we know.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on a Broward County highway early Saturday morning.

  • Coroner finds his parents, son dead in triple killing at gun range, Georgia cops say

    The suspect or suspects shot the owner of the gun range, his wife and their grandson and stole dozens of firearms, authorities say.

  • A 16-year-old high school student was arrested on charges of attempted murder after getting 'violent' with teacher during 'talk about his grades,' police say

    LVMPD said the unidentified teen "began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness" before fleeing the classroom.