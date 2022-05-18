Jury: Leschinskie guilty of one of five criminal charges

May 18—SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of threatening a former city councilwoman's husband.

On Tuesday, Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, was also found by a Northumberland County jury to be not guilty of four other misdemeanor charges: one count of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct. Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. also found Leschinskie not guilty of three summary counts of disorderly conduct.

The verdict came after a full day of seven commonwealth witnesses and three defense witnesses, including Leschinskie himself. The jury deliberated for more than 75 minutes, returning with the verdict at 8:05 p.m. While accused of threatening the life of both former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband Eric Seidel following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020, Leschinskie was only found guilty of terroristic threats against Eric Seidel.

The misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Woelfel ordered a pre-sentence investigation before sentencing, which will be scheduled within the next 90 days.

"I'm pleased that the jury found him guilty of his behavior that night," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case, said she respects the work of the jury.

Leschinskie declined to comment but looked relieved after the verdict was read. His defense attorney, Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport, complimented the jury.

"The jury really paid attention to this case, even though it was confusing," said Rudinskie. "They were really weighing things out. They came back once with a question (to clarify the definition of the charges)."

Testimony from the Seidels

Jennifer Seidel testified that Leschinskie came to a public meeting on Sept. 14, 2020, where he became argumentative, confrontational and disrespectful to her during the public comment period of the city council meeting.

A video of the meeting showed Leschinskie interrupting Seidel, telling her it was his time to speak and calling her "Nancy" in reference to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Seidel testified that Leschinskie approached her after the meeting and told her to swear on her own life and her children's life that she didn't know what Leschinskie was referring to his questions. When she did, she testified that Leschinskie wished death upon her children. She testified that Leschinskie was pointing at her, slamming the table and aggressively leaning toward her.

Eric Seidel testified that he noticed the confrontation from across the room, approached and heard his wife ask Leschinskie if he was threatening her kids. He told Leschinskie to stop. Both Seidels testified that Leschinkie called Jennifer Seidel derogatory names and told her she should resign from her seat.

The Seidels testified that Leschinskie came face to face with Eric Seidel and allegedly told him he would punch him. When Leschinskie allegedly raised his fist, the Seidels said former Police Chief Darwin Tobias restrained Leschinskie and escorted him from the room while Leschinskie yelled to be let go.

Leschinskie was "irate" and "out of control," said Eric Seidel.

Jennifer Seidel said she was sick to her stomach and went to the bathroom to vomit. When they left, they were escorted by police and city workers to their vehicle while Leschinskie screamed at them from the other side of the road, they testified.

They testified that Leschinskie screamed he would kill them, make them pick their teeth up in an alley and make them pay. They were told not to engage or acknowledge Leschinskie as they went to their car, they said.

Leschinskie was "antagonistic" and "getting violent." He was "literally vibrating with rage, shaking with rage," Jennifer Seidel testified. "He was so angry and terrifying."

Four-minute video

Jennifer Seidel's mother, Jackie Klemick, testified that she was watching the meeting online and noticed that her daughter looked upset during the meeting. She drove down to the city council meeting and watched Leschinskie leaving the building and screaming. She testified that she watched Leschinskie pacing up and down the street and yelling threats.

Klemick testified that Leschinskie screamed that he would bury the Seidels and injure them. She said she was "very fearful" for her daughter and son-in-law's safety.

"I couldn't believe this was happening," said Klemick.

She said she filmed four minutes of Leschinskie outside on the street. The prosecution showed segments of the video where Leschinskie can be heard saying he would destroy someone, knock someone out, make sure they were picking their teeth up and more.

Leschinskie said he wasn't referring to the Seidels in the video. He said he was referring to Jamie Yerks, a Shamokin citizen, who admitted in her testimony that she slapped him as the chief was leading him outside.

Other testimony

Shamokin City Administrator Robert Slaby's testimony corroborated much of the Seidels' account but defense witness Vincent Rovito, the former city solicitor who sat next to Seidel, disputed some claims.

Rovito said the exchange was heated but Leschinskie did not use derogatory language. He said Leschinskie did not raise a hand nor did he move the table. He said Leschinskie asked Jennifer Seidel to swear on her children's life, but he never threatened the children.

Rovito testified that Leschinskie told Eric Seidel, "Oh dude, you better back up or I'm going to hit you." He testified that the chief "corralled" Leschinskie out of the room.

Leschinskie in his testimony admitted to threatening to punch Eric Seidel because Seidel made a "vulgar" and "embarrassing" comment to him.

Former Shamokin Police Patrolman James Filco, who was off-duty at the building that night, testified that he heard Leschinskie say the situation would be settled in an alley and that Seidels' time was coming. He testified that he never heard Leschinskie say he would kill anyone.

Tobias testified that he came from the other side of the room when he witnessed the "heated argument" between the Seidels and Leschinskie. He said he did not see any fists or hands raised from Leschinskie, he did not hear any derogatory terms nor did he witness the table move.

He said he put himself between Eric and Leschinskie and then escorted Leschinskie from the room. He said he used no physical holds, handcuffs or zip ties, but he placed a hand on his shoulder.

Tobias testified that Leschinskie said he would fight Eric Seidel if Eric Seidel wanted to fight.

Yerks, a Shamokin resident, testified that she struck Leschinskie on the way out of the building that night. Yerks said she didn't hear any threats from Leschinskie.

Zenzinger brought up Yerks' previous written statement where she said that Leschinkie was yelling at the Seidels, saying he would see them in a dark alley.

Leschinskie testified

Leschinskie testified that he would never use the language that he was accused of using, noting, "I have respect for women." He said he would never threaten Seidels' children.

While Leschinskie admitted to telling Eric Seidel that he would punch him, Leschinskie testified that he never raised his hand toward him. He said he was only responding to Seidel's remarks toward him.

Leschinskie said the four-minute video shows him "saying something in anger with no intent."

He denied threatening to kill the Seidels.

Leschinskie was reprimanded several times by Woelfel. The judge continuously asked him to answer questions and not to talk during objections. At one point, Leschinskie asked for a break because he was overwhelmed, but the judge denied his request.

Leschinskie, who was barred in March from serving as Shamokin City councilman due to his status as a convicted felon, is still awaiting another criminal case. He is scheduled for jury selection on June 6 and trial on June 21 on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper's testimony.

Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.