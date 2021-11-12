Jury to get some lesser charges in Wisconsin case
The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him. (Nov. 12)
The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him. (Nov. 12)
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
A witness who called the police after seeing Ahmaud Arbery inside a home under construction the day he was chased and fatally shot in his […]
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
New York City police are seeking the public’s assistance for information leading to the seven suspected attackers.
Fabienne Witherspoon didn’t know she had survived a serial killer’s attack when it happened, nor that she had seriously injured her attacker in the process. “I just wanted to get away, and I didn't realize I had stabbed him,” Witherspoon told “20/20.” The man who had attacked her was Tommy Lynn Sells, a notorious serial killer who has confessed to killing at least 50 people during his murderous spree spanning three decades.
'I'm sorry, I don't know much about ammo,' said the person who took an assault rifle into a crowd, then shot three people.
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
“I’ve been doing this a long time... In all of those hundreds and hundreds of cases, I have never seen anybody as stone-cold guilty as you,” the judge in the case said.
The mother charged with murdering her children by duct taping their faces and suffocating them told police she planned the killings for about a week.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
The 72-year-old faces assault charges.
A Chicago homeowner shot and killed a a man Wednesday after witnessing an attempted theft from a vehicle.
Keith Morrison discussed the ongoing investigation into the deaths of JJ and Charles Vallow, as well as Tylee Ryan, ahead of the Dateline investigation into the so-called Doomsday Couple.
The woman who threw the soup is facing criminal charges, according to police in Temple, Texas.
The sisters will appear in a TV special detailing the abuse they and 10 of their 11 siblings suffered at the hands of their parents.