Jury in Maxwell's sex trafficking trial requests transcripts of witness testimonies





The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial has on Wednesday asked to see the testimonies of five witnesses.

The jury request came at about 9:30 a.m. after around 32 hours of deliberations across five days, CNN reported.

The note requested to see testimony from an ex-boyfriend of one Maxwell accuser; Cimberly Espinosa, a former assistant to the British socialite; two FBI agents; and false memory expert Dr Elizabeth Loftus.

Judge Alison J. Nathan has expressed concern at the rising omicron cases in New York which she said could "disrupt the trial."

Nathan told the jury if they don't reach a verdict on Wednesday, they should be prepared to deliberate everyday until they do, according to The Guardian.

"We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine," Nathan said per the U.K. newspaper, "thus disrupting trial, putting at risk our ability to complete this trial."

She added that their failure the reach a verdict could see them deliberate into the New Year weekend as well.

Nathan has requested the jury work through 6 p.m., an hour later than the first five days. She said jurors will be afforded an additional hour if a verdict is not reached.

Part of Maxwell's defense has rested on the idea that the four women who alleged that they suffered sexual abuse by Epstein may have given into "false memories," according to a psychologist's testimony. However, prosecutors allege that Epstein and Maxwell acted as "partners in crime."