Here’s what jury may not hear at trial of ex-Angels staffer in fatal overdose of pitcher

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal jury in a trial next month for a former communications director of the Los Angeles Angels, who is accused of drug charges related to the fentanyl overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in Southlake in 2019, may not get to hear some anticipated evidence in the case, according to a ruling by a judge.

United States District Judge Terry Means granted a motion in limine order last month in the trial of Eric Kay, saying attorneys and witnesses shall not mention or allude to some issues without first approaching the bench and obtaining a ruling from the court outside of the presence of the jury.

Kay’s trial is set for Nov. 8 in Fort Worth.

Federal court documents indicated that some of the issues included:

That Dr. Marc Krouse, former Tarrant County deputy medical examiner, may have made mistakes in other autopsy reports or was referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for investigation.

The sentence that Kay might receive if found guilty, the conditions in prison, the risk of incarceration or the impact any sentence may have upon his family if convicted.

What Kay would testify to or say, unless he waives his Fifth Amendment privilege.

Kay’s prior good acts or his lack of criminal history.

That the government may have violated its discovery.

That Kay is not guilty because the government did not indict others who participated in the alleged conspiracy.

Kay’s alleged use of marijuana or other controlled substances other than the drug use that led to the specific event in this case.

Krouse was originally suspended from performing autopsies in homicide cases in November 2020 after an internal audit of his autopsies found dozens of errors in 27 cases. He was placed on administrative leave in March and left his job in April.

Kay was indicted by a North Texas federal grand jury in October 2020 on the federal drug charges linked to Skaggs’ death.

His trial has been delayed three times in a case where prosecutors are set to call a host of chemists, toxicologists, a drug recognition expert, a drug distribution expert, a cell phone analysis expert and medical experts.

The trial will start just weeks after prosecutors asserted that Angels officials had “attempted to throw the blanket of attorney-client privilege over” documents related to “unlawful drug distribution.”

Attorneys for the Angels said that the organization had produced more than 350,000 documents related to Kay and Skaggs as they assisted in the investigation, according to federal court documents.

Attorneys for the Angels even noted that in December 2019 after Kay’s office was cleaned out, officials found some potentially relevant items that federal agents missed and contacted federal authorities.

“Angels Baseball has cooperated with the government’s investigation in every possible way, and has produced hundreds of thousands of non-privileged documents relevant to T.S. and Kay,” according to attorneys for the Angels in court documents. “Any contention to the contrary is false.”

A federal criminal complaint written by DEA agent Geoffrey Lindeberg provided this account of Skaggs’ death:

Inside of Skaggs’ hotel room, investigators found a number of pills, including a single blue pill with the markings M/30. The pill, which resembled a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet, was tested and it had been laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate.

Kay allegedly denied knowing whether Skaggs was a drug user. He also claimed the last time he saw Skaggs was at hotel check-in on June 30, but investigators searched Skaggs’ phone, which revealed text messages on June 30 suggesting that Kay stop by his room with pills later that evening.

Hotel key card records indicated Kay’s room was opened at 11:29 p.m., and Skaggs’ was opened nine minutes later.

Kay allegedly admitted to a colleague that he had visited Skaggs’ room the night he died.

Kay is accused of regularly dealing the M/30 pills dubbed “blue boys” to Skaggs and to others, passing out the pills at the stadium where they worked.

This summer, the wife and parents of Skaggs filed lawsuits in Fort Worth and Los Angeles, accusing two former high-level employees and the Major League Baseball team of being responsible for his wrongful death.

The lawsuits named as defendants former Angels communications directors Kay and Tim Mead and three entities that own or control the Angels.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maserati delays Grecale SUV launch due to chip shortage

    MILAN (Reuters) -Maserati on Monday delayed the launch of its new Grecale SUV until the spring of 2022 from November this year due to a global chip shortage. The announcement by the luxury brand, part of Stellantis, comes as a shortage of semiconductors forces automakers around the world to slow or suspend production. Maserati said its decision stemmed from ongoing disruptions in the supply of parts.

  • Charlotte saw 3 homicides Sunday, including one death near Truist Field, CMPD says

    The victim was shot on Remount Road and died near the ballpark, police say.

  • Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

    Hundreds of people were ordered to report for jury duty Monday in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery's death on Feb. 23, 2020, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Arbery's father said he's praying for an impartial panel and a fair trial, saying Black crime victims too often have been denied justice.

  • 'Enough's enough': tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay

    Thousands of workers remain on strike across the United States demanding higher pay and better conditions despite Hollywood make-up artists and camera operators reaching a deal over the weekend to avoid a walkout, and the tight jobs market has only emboldened them. Kevin Bradshaw is an employee at Kellogg Co's cereal plant in Memphis, Tennessee, where most of North America's Frosted Flakes are made. "Enough is enough," said Bradshaw, vice president of Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 252G at the Memphis plant.

  • More than 20 dead after floods in south India

    Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents. Opening dams could reduce the risk of potentially catastrophic overflows like those partly blamed for the state's worst floods in a century in 2018, when at least 400 people were killed and 200,000 displaced. Authorities have already opened smaller dams to prevent flooding, while state Power Minister K Krishnankutty said in a statement the Idukki dam, the state's largest, will also be opened if the rains continue.

  • 'Keep calm': A Georgia town calls for unity as it prepares for Black jogger murder trial

    Community leaders in Brunswick, Georgia, are preaching unity ahead of the trial of three white men accused of racially motivated murder in the shotgun death of a Black jogger, anxious it does not stir racial tensions or violent protests in their small coastal city. The killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked outrage across the country. Former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder and other crimes.

  • EU has exported over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines, von der Leyen says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -More than a billion COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported since December 2020, making the bloc the biggest exporter of the shots, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday. The vaccines had gone to more than 150 countries, and the EU had exported as many doses as it had distributed to its own citizens, von der Leyen added in a statement. The bloc started exporting vaccines at the start of the global roll out at a time when other major producers such as the United States were building up their own supplies and restricting exports.

  • Myanmar junta leader blames opponents for prolonging unrest

    In his first comments since Myanmar's neighbours decided to exclude him from an upcoming ASEAN summit over a lack of commitment to its five-point roadmap, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the junta's own five-stage plan to restore democracy. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the Feb. 1 coup that plunged Myanmar into deadly chaos, made no mention of the ASEAN decision, but suggested the outlawed National Unity Government (NUG) and armed ethnic groups were trying to sabotage the ASEAN-led peace process.

  • Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

    A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

  • Former officer and NASA exec found guilty of murdering neighbor after years of disputes over loud music and dog poop

    After Michael Hetle fired a seventh and final shot into Javon Prather's body, he turned to Prather's wife and asked, "You want it too?"

  • Brian Laundrie's father was captured removing a yellow protest sign about his daughter from his front yard, report says

    The Laundrie home in North Port, Florida has been met by protesters since Brian's disappearance in mid-September.

  • Driver of stolen U-Haul calls 911 to ask deputies to end chase, Colorado sheriff says

    The driver also asked dispatchers why deputies were pursuing them.

  • Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • A Tennessee judge created and used policies - and a non-existent law - to jail children, investigation finds

    "I'm very harsh. I like to think I'm fair, but I'm tough," the judge, who touted her record as a disciplinarian, said in a 2015 interview.

  • A Black woman was missing for 12 days before she was found dead inside a parked police van in Alabama

    Police said Christina Nance climbed into the van parked at police headquarters on September 25 and believe no foul play was involved in her death.

  • A priest tried to give the last rites to the murdered British MP who was a devout Catholic, but he was denied access because it was a crime scene, police says

    Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times in a terrorist attack. The priest was denied access to preserve the crime scene's integrity, police told Insider.

  • A Feud, an Ax, and a Fishing Knife: The Bloody Killing Roiling a Maine Island

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIvy LaChapelle was hardly surprised when her 28-year-old son, Roger Feltis, moved from mainland Maine to Vinalhaven, a sparsely populated island of spruce-covered coves and hardened fishermen, accessible only by ferry.“He loved the water,” she said. “He had a car accident years ago and was in a coma for a while. He was not even out of the hospital for four months and he was back out digging clams and being a sternman. That’s just what

  • A 25-year-old woman with a baseball bat was arrested after she 'became combative' with Capitol Police and bit an officer, police say

    After the confrontation, pictures show a bag was placed over the woman's head as she was taken away on a stretcher.

  • Chicago museum fires all of it's mostly White female, financially well-off docents for lack of diversity

    The Art Institute of Chicago fired all of its trained volunteers and guides last month, who were mostly older White women, in order to diversify its team.

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder with hate crime enhancement after shooting Black man

    Police have arrested a California man who they say shot a Black man seven times while yelling racial epithets at […] The post Suspect charged with attempted murder with hate crime enhancement after shooting Black man appeared first on TheGrio.