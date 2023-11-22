Jury: Michigan business owner shot at Black man walking past store

Police found Anthony Mangiapane in possession of Nazi memorabilia and a stash of firearms, including pistols, shotguns and AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines.

A business owner in Warren, Michigan, was found guilty this week of shooting at a Black pedestrian passing by his store last year.

Following a three-day trial, a Macomb County Circuit Court jury convicted Anthony Mangiapane, 56, of ethnic intimidation, assault with a deadly weapon and a felony firearm charge, according to the Macomb Daily.

“Thank you to the Macomb County jury for holding this man accountable for his hate-driven, violent actions,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Anthony Mangiapane has been convicted after shooting at a Black pedestrian near his store in July 2022. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff)

Court testimony indicated that Mangiapane was at his Schoenherr Road business on July 25, 2022, when the victim walked by on the sidewalk. Mangiapane shouted racist comments, demanded he leave the vicinity, and then fired three rifle bullets at the 37-year-old man.

Police said the victim was on his cellphone at the time, and the person on the other end of the line heard the gunshots.

Mangiapane holed up inside a neighboring business before surrendering to authorities. He remains in the Macomb County Jail.

The forensic lab confirmed that a shell casing discovered at the site matched a rifle in the building Mangiapane owned.

A witness tip prompted officials to summon the Michigan State Police bomb squad, who discovered an M203 grenade shell and took it to a secure location.

Police also found a stash of firearms, including pistols, shotguns and AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines. Police discovered a weapon with a green laser that they believe Mangiapane pointed at the victim. They also found Nazi memorabilia.

The assault with a deadly weapon charge carries a four-year felony sentence, engaging in ethnic intimidation can bring a two-year felony term, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony adds a mandatory two years.

Judge Edward Servitto is scheduled to sentence Mangiapane on Jan. 24, 2024.

