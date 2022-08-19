Jury for Mizzou Fiji hazing trial may be brought in from Greene County to Boone County

Ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday in the felony hazing case of Thomas Shultz, Judge Jeff Harris on Thursday ruled that if the case goes to trial, the jury will come to Boone County from Greene County.

Shultz, of Chesterfield, is charged with a felony under Missouri's anti-hazing law for his role in a October 2021 incident at a University of Missouri fraternity party that resulted in the alcohol poisoning of freshman pledge Danny Santulli. Shultz is also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Shultz is one of 11 people charged in the Oct. 19, 2021, incident that occurred at the Phi Gamma Delta house. The fraternity, also known as Fiji, has been booted from campus. Ten of the defendants are charged with felony hazing.

Shultz was vice president and treasurer of the MU fraternity.

More: Defense attorney in Mizzou Fiji felony hazing case seeks to move trial, cites heavy media coverage

An MU banner is taken down as a storm rolls over the Phi Gamma Delta house during their move-out day Oct. 24.

Santulli's blood-alcohol level reached six times the legal limit for driving. His brain was damaged. He still can't see, speak or walk. He is home with his parents in Minnesota, requiring constant care.

The judge's decision Thursday followed a change of venue motion filed by Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden. Haden cited heavy media coverage in his motion to move the trial out of Boone County.

Harris wrote that jury selection would occur in Greene County, with the trial and pre-trial hearings in Boone County. Greene County is in southwest Missouri; Springfield is the largest city in the county.

A status hearing in Shultz's case is scheduled for Monday in Harris' courtroom.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com. He's on Twitter at @rmckinnyey9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou FIJI hazing trial jury may come to Boone County from Greene Co.