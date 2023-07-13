Jury moves closer to recommending death penalty for the Tree of Life synagogue killer

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man who killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history meets the requirements for the death penalty, a federal jury found on Thursday.

The panel in Pittsburgh reached this conclusion after two hours of deliberations, weighing the fate of Robert Gregory Bowers, 50, who was convicted last month on all 63 federal charges in the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The panel is scheduled to return to court Monday to continue the penalty phase with testimony about potential aggravating and mitigating factors that could end in jurors recommending the ultimate penalty for Bowers.

The government is seeking the death penalty and U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville would have to impose capital punishment if the panel ultimately recommends death.

The jury filled out an 11-page verdict form and found that Bowers met baseline criteria for capital punishment.

The panel found beyond a reasonable doubt, that Bowers met aggravating factors: Such as creating "a grave risk of death" to multiple people, carrying out the crime with "substantial planning and premeditation," targeting old, "vulnerable" victims and that he killed and attempted to kill "more than one person in a single criminal episode."

“We are grateful for the jury’s effort to reach a just decision today,” Jeffrey Finkelstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, told reporters outside the courthouse.

“The federation does not have a position on the death penalty. But this was an act of antisemitism and the defendant deserves to answer for his crime.”

The shooting that shocked the nation happened 4½ years ago in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The massacre took the lives of Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59; David Rosenthal, 54; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; Daniel Stein, 71; Irving Younger, 69; and Melvin Wax, 87.

“I also hope that the next phase of the trial, which will allow the families of the victims an opportunity to speak, will give them a sense of relief and fulfillment," Finkelstein said.

The community and even loved ones of victims are not unified in opinion on whether Bowers should be put to death for the mass shooting, according to Finkelstein.

“There is some divide, not only between congregations but also among the victims' families," Finkelstein said. "There's always different opinions."

The defense argued that the shooter is psychotic and has brain abnormalities, leading to his deadly actions that day in Pittsburgh.

But the government maintained the truck driver from nearby Baldwin was a bigot who understood what he was doing the day of the massacre.

He was active on social media, ranting about immigrants, pushing conspiracy theories and threatening Jews.

“This was an act of antisemitism, not an issue of mental illness," Finkelstein said. "This was hatred toward Jews. I want to thank the jury for all of their incredible work."

A representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh declined comment on Thursday afternoon. Bowers' defense lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

Carolina Gonzalez reported from Pittsburgh, and David K. Li from New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com