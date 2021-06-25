Jury mulls death penalty for Ronnie Oneal III in Riverview slayings

TAMPA — A jury on Friday afternoon began to consider if Ronnie Oneal III should be sentenced to death for the monstrous slaughter of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter.

The panel of nine men and three women began deliberating just before 1 p.m. Their verdict must be unanimous if Oneal is to be sentenced to death. If a single juror votes against the death penalty, Oneal will receive a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The decision will conclude an unusual three-week trial that drew international attention for its high stakes, a surviving child victim who recounted his memory of the night his father murdered his mother and sister, and the novelty of a defendant who insisted on representing himself through most of it.

In closing arguments Friday, a prosecutor emphasized the heinousness and cruelty of Oneal’s crimes and the suffering he inflicted. A defense lawyer implored the panel to spare Oneal’s life.

“This is not a decision on whether Mr. Oneal needs to be punished for his crime,” Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Spradley told the jury. “You made that decision with your verdict. He will be punished.”

The same jury found Oneal guilty Monday of first-degree murder and several other charges. The crimes occurred the night of March 18, 2018, at the family’s home on Pike Lake Drive in Riverview. Oneal twice shot his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, with a shotgun before Barron fled, dashing outside.

In his closing argument Friday, Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon once again playing a recording of a 911 call that Barron made after she’d been shot in the shoulder with a shotgun. She can heard pleading for help, her voice increasingly hysterical, as Oneal is heard yelling in the background. She made the call while cowering in a closet. As Oneal’s voice gets louder, Barron begins to scream. Oneal can be heard shouting obscenities and proclaimed “Allahu Akbar.”

“This defendant had no pity for her, no sympathy for her,” Harmon said. “What you heard in that call was an utter indifference to the suffering of Kenyatta Barron.”

A next-door neighbor heard the commotion and looked out a front door to see Oneal bludgeoning her with the shotgun. Oneal then dashed back to his own home. Inside, prosecutors said, he grabbed his daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and dragged her into a master bedroom. The girl had cerebral palsy, could not talk and was diagnosed with autism. Her father hacked her to death with a hatchet.

“She wouldn’t have been able like her mother to plead for her life,” Harmon said. “She wouldn’t have been able to say ‘daddy, stop, please stop.’ She was completely and totally helpless and at the mercy of that defendant.”

He then turned to his 8-year-old son, Ronnie Oneal IV, and used a knife to stab and slash him. Oneal spread gasoline throughout the house and set it ablaze. The boy survived the attack and was a key witness in the trial.

The trial’s penalty phase concluded after defense lawyers spent the better part of two days making a portrait of a man the jury had only previously known through his own words and unpredictable courtroom antics.

From his mother, his brother and friends, the jury heard about a man who was sexually abused at age 5 at the hands of extended relatives, a man who never knew who his biological father was until adulthood, but also and man who grew up in a stable home, held steady jobs and cared for his family.

As a child he sang in a church choir. He played football at East Bay High School and was involved in the Reserve Officer Training Corps. The jury saw pictures of him in football uniforms, a red graduation cap and gown, and posing in a tuxedo on prom night.

He struggled in school, but managed to graduate. He later tried to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but repeatedly failed an entrance exam. He liked music, wrote his own songs and performed as King Ron in a hip-hop duo called Young Kingz. He worked in a casino and later as a truck driver.

As an adult, he gravitated to the Nation of Islam and became part of a group called Build Your Community, which advocated against guns and inner-city violence. Five months before the murders, he was wounded in a random drive-by shooting at an event in Tampa. He flatlined four times during hospital surgery, his mother said.

Scot Machlus, a forensic psychologist, testified that the shooting, combined with the childhood abuse, led Oneal to develop post-traumatic stress disorder. He also has a delusional disorder, Machlus said.

Family spoke of him as a child “talking to God” while standing on roofs and in trees. As an adult, Oneal developed grandiose beliefs, Machlus said. He believed he was “ordained by God,” that he was invincible. He compared himself to Malcolm X. He believed that he was targeted by agents of Islam, the CIA and the FBI.

In jail, he spoke of people trying to kill him, of authorities trying to poison his food. He spoke of seeing energy waves. Oneal’s symptoms “waxed and waned” and were not always obvious, Machlus said.

On cross examination, Harmon criticized Machlus’ analysis, saying that much of it was based on things Oneal himself had told mental health professionals. The prosecutor also noted the psychologist has frequently testified for defendants.

The defense urged the jury to consider Oneal’s life and experiences.

“Ronnie Oneal is more than the worst thing he’s ever done,” Spradley told the jury. “He’s a human being who’s committed a horrible crime. But his life is worthy of mercy.”