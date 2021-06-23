Jury mulls Worcester murder suspect's fate

Jun. 23—The jury heard final testimony and closing statements from both attorneys in the second day of the trial of Dylan Robinson, an Oneonta 17-year-old charged with the 2019 murder of his father.

Assigned defense counsel Thomas Hegeman declined to call any witnesses or enter any evidence in the case. Asked later about the decision, he declined to comment on the case.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl called as his final witness Robinson's 14-year-old brother, Cory, who was present in the Worcester home of their father, Kenneth Robinson, the night of the murder.

Asked if he recalled Oct. 10, 2019, Cory replied: "Yes, it's the day my dad died."

Cory, who was 12 at the time of his father's death and lived with him full-time, said he awoke to the sound of gunshots.

While Cory slept in his own bedroom — one of four in the Robinson residence — his younger brother, who was 5 at the time, was sleeping in the same room as their father. Despite having his own bedroom, Cory said, the youngest Robinson boy occasionally slept in his father's room, on the nights when his fear of the dark got the best of him.

"I find it sad and a bit concerning that Dylan Robinson knows that his two little brothers are living with his father," Muehl said in his closing statement. "Dylan Robinson knows that they're going to be there Thursday night. Dylan Robinson takes a gang to go with him, with guns, to rob his father of money and marijuana."

"Dylan has been in that house countless times — he certainly knew how to get in," Muehl continued. "Why didn't Dylan just wait until the kids were at school and Dad wasn't home? They could have made off with all the money and marijuana they could find. Nobody would be dead and nobody would be hurt. His choice was to get guns, arm a gang and go in there at 9 o'clock at night, which brings us exactly to the tragedy that we have."

"There's so much sadness here beyond simply the death of an individual," Hegeman told the jury. "It's not a question of whether we're sad or we're feeling any other emotion."

Hegeman argued that Muehl did not satisfy the burden of proof and failed to produce enough evidence for the jury to find his client guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

He called into question the testimony of New York State Police Investigator Brian Mackey, who said he took Dylan Robinson into custody and interviewed him at the Oneonta barracks the night of the murder.

Mackey testified that the defendant gave two accounts of the night's events, both of which were found to be false.

"According to the investigator, Dylan was a completely unreliable witness, which means yeah, that he probably didn't tell the truth to the police," Hegeman said. "What he didn't tell them, you cannot use and you cannot trust. There is reasonable doubt, ladies and gentlemen."

Recalling the emotional testimony of Anais Soto, one of two other teens charged as adults in the murder, burglary and attempted robbery, Hegeman contended that "she seems to have been very heavily affected by this, as one could expect, but it also seems to have left her, in some cases, a little incoherent."

"She seemed to have a pretty difficult time testifying about what she'd done," Muehl agreed in his summation. "I think by some of her feelings about her testimony and what happened that night, it's pretty easy to tell when I asked her at the end, 'How did you feel?'"

"What did she say? 'I felt like my life was ...'" he continued. "She didn't finish that statement. You can fill it in any way you want: my life is ruined, my life is destroyed, my life is changed forever."

Soto faces a 10-year sentence under the terms of a pending plea deal, Muehl noted, "but that's not exactly the deal of a century."

"Ten years is a long time in prison," he said. "You think she's making that up, when all of her other testimony was consistent with the case? Do you think she was going to get up here and testify against her friends if it wasn't true? Do you think that might have been difficult for her, to testify against friends? Probably."

Muehl contended that co-defendant Alexander Borggreen's refusal to testify "speaks volumes."

"He's best friends with Mr. Robinson," Muehl said. "Don't you think it's likely that he didn't want to testify because he didn't want to tell what happened that night?"

By refusing to testify, Borggreen risked having his lesser conviction vacated and his case started "from scratch," with the original murder charges and accompanying 25-to-life sentence intact.

"We've got a fair amount of evidence to look at, and it's all come in fairly quickly, so I'm going to ask you to scrutinize, scrutinize, scrutinize," Hegeman told the jury. "I believe that if you do, you will find the evidence, as a whole, doesn't hold up."

Addressing Hegeman's claims that the accounts given by Cory Robinson and Soto were inconsistent, Muehl asserted that "overall, their testimony was pretty close, given the circumstances."

"I hope that you appreciate the fact that the witnesses are testifying about something that happened a year and a half ago," Muehl said. "More importantly, these people are testifying about something that was extremely traumatic."

"Cory testified about his father being murdered and his house being burned down when he was 12 years old. How many details do you expect him to remember?" Muehl continued, acknowledging what he described as "slight" discrepancies. "Miss Soto testified about going on a trip to a place she's never been before with a gun she's never used and probably not expecting anybody to get hurt, but ended up being part of a pack of people that murdered someone."

"Between the adrenaline, the shock and the stress of this situation, do you think maybe their testimony might not be exactly the same?" Muehl said.

Reminding the jurors of their purported willingness during jury selection to render a verdict for a teenager being tried as an adult, Muehl asked the panel to disregard Robinson's age.

"Back in that jury room, you shouldn't even mention his age. It shouldn't even cross your mind how old he is," Muehl said. "New York state law says he can be tried as an adult and deemed tried as an adult, and you assured me and everyone else that you had no issue with that."

"We all agreed during jury selection that people should be held responsible for the choices they make and the actions they take," he continued. "All of the people involved — Soto, Borggreen, Meridy — are here because of the choices they made. I don't care how young you are, you know better than to do this."

Noting that the intruders, allegedly after $5,000 in cash and marijuana, left the home empty-handed, Muehl highlighted the sorrow and the irony in the fact that Kenneth Robinson ostensibly died for nothing.

"They didn't get a darn thing. No drugs, no money, nothing," he said. "They just left Kenny Robinson dead on the floor for nothing."

"We know that this defendant wanted him killed. He's the one that ended up shooting him," Muehl said. "We know that because he bragged about it all the way back to Oneonta. It's your job to hold this individual responsible for all the crimes that he committed, and you do that by finding him guilty."

Muehl, a Schenevus native, told The Daily Star that he and the victim were good friends in childhood and lived on the same road. The pair hadn't spoken in 30 years, Muehl said, precluding any possible conflict of interest in his prosecuting the case.

"There is no reasonable doubt here, folks. We talked about how you can always find doubt in any situation if you want to, but if you're honest with yourself, there is simply no reason to doubt the testimony of any of the witnesses who testified — none," Muehl said. "If you go back there and come up with a doubt, I guarantee if you ask yourself and be honest, it's not a reasonable one. There's been no reason given here for you not to believe completely the testimony that has been given."

The jury is expected to render a verdict Wednesday, June 23. The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown.