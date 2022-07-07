Jury finds NC rapper guilty of the murder of 9-year-old Z’Yon Person in Durham shooting

A jury in the federal murder and racketeering trial of Antonio Davenport Jr. found the 24-year-old guilty Thursday of killing 9-year-old Z’Yon Person in a drive-by shooting in Durham nearly three years ago.

The courtroom became quiet as the judge summoned the jury back into the wood-paneled courtroom early Thursday evening.

Sitting with his attorneys, Davenport, a rapper known by his stage name “Lil Tony,” fixed his gaze on the jury box as the members walked in.

Ashley Ragland, Zyon’s mother, was shaking in her seat as the jurors returned and sobbed as the verdict was read.

After roughly eight hours of deliberation over two days, the jury found Davenport guilty on all three counts of federal murder, gun and racketeering charges. The crimes could result in two life sentences, plus another 10 years or more.

Davenport asked to be excused after the verdict was read and was escorted out of the courtroom in shackles.

Davenport’s mother hugged both of her son’s defense attorneys outside the courthouse. All three declined to comment on the verdict.

The prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office also declined to comment.

Shot on ride for snow cones

In his testimony Davenport denied shooting at the SUV in which Z’Yon, his aunt and other children were riding Aug. 18, 2019, on the way to get snow cones.

He conceded he was driving the car but said he didn’t know his two co-defendants Dival Magwood and Derrick Dixon Jr. were going to fire on the SUV.

Prosecutors argued Davenport and the two fellow members of the Braggtown-based Eight Trey Gangster Crips were seeking revenge after rival gang members jumped the rapper at The Streets at Southpoint mall in southern Durham and later posted a video of the attack on social media, shaming him.

In his testimony Davenport admitted to painting his vehicle black out of fear of being linked to the shooting. He also tried to get rid of his gun.

Sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Greensboro.