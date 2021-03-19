Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image taken from video, participants listen in court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. The Judge dismissed a juror seated for ex-officer's trial who said $27M settlement to Floyd family would skew judgment. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, front, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 17, 2021, over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Two people with a George Floyd sign sit in a sheltered spot across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • National Guard soldiers maintain their post in front of a giant American flag that hangs inside the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, center, listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
1 / 10

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions — including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest.

The 12 jurors seated through Thursday are evenly split by race, with six white jurors, four Black and two multiracial, according to the court. The last two jurors chosen will be alternates.

Opening statements are March 29 if the jury is complete. That process was on track to finish nearly a week early despite news that the city would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death, captured on bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes-violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to rule Friday on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool. But Cahill denied similar motions last year, and the settlement didn't emerge as a major factor in juror questioning.

A likely bigger issue was Floyd's 2019 arrest, just a year before his fatal encounter with Chauvin.

Cahill also previously denied the defense's attempt to allow the year-old arrest at trial. But he heard fresh arguments this week because of drugs found in January in a second search of the squad in which the four officers attempted to put Floyd in 2020.

Nelson argued that similarities between the encounters are relevant, with Floyd calling out for his mother, claiming he had been shot before, crying and putting what appeared to be pills in his mouth.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank said the defense was simply looking for a backdoor way to portray Floyd as a bad person, and the only relevant issue in Floyd's death is how he was treated by police.

Jurors added Thursday include a white registered nurse in her 50s who assured the court that she wouldn’t draw on her medical knowledge at Chauvin’s trial, and a Black woman in her 60s who said she didn’t watch the entire bystander video of Floyd’s arrest and didn’t know enough to form a firm opinion of Chauvin or Floyd.

The 12th juror seated, a white woman in her 40s who works in commercial insurance, said she has experience with someone who struggled with alcohol, and might view someone who uses drugs cautiously, saying they could act violently or aggressively when under the influence.

But she said she doesn't believe someone who uses drugs or doesn’t cooperate with police should be treated poorly. “If someone uses drugs, I don’t think there should be ramifications of violence for that,” she said.

Three other former officers face an August trial in Floyd’s death on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Utah police pull fleeing suspect from burning vehicle after it drives off overpass

    In bodycam video released by police, the driver can be heard yelling, "I'm on fire, I'm on fire."

  • Man arrested over plot to kill Whitmer, Pelosi and Biden to start ‘a new revolution’

    FBI reveal 21 year-old also had information on how to make a bomb

  • Dan Bongino says Biden is 'boring' and 'a disaster for talk radio' but that he'll do his best against him anyway

    Bongino, the conservative commentator and one of Facebook's most popular figures, told Insider the talk radio landscape has drastically changed.

  • Against California’s Ethnic-Studies Curriculum

    To graduate from high school in the state of California, students have to take just three years of English and two years of math. Democrats in the state are now trying to add another subject to these paltry requirements, which are among the most lax and lenient in the nation. Chemistry, biology, physics, history, geography, civics, and foreign languages have all been passed over. As it turns out, the subject that California’s political machine wants taught to all children in the state without exception is ethnic studies. Today, the state’s Board of Education will vote on whether or not to approve a model curriculum for this subject to be used in each and every Californian public school. The state legislature has signaled its intention to make the curriculum mandatory if the Board of Education gives its approval. If such a bill is signed into law, ethnic studies will be the only subject in California with the same pedagogical priority in K–12 classrooms as reading, writing, and arithmetic. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation to this effect due to a lack of clarity about the proposed draft curriculum, which was then unfinished. The Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum has since been completed and has undergone three draft revisions. The Board of Education will examine the final, 894-page version today. The proposed Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum is probably the most radical, polemical, and ideologically loaded educational document ever offered up for public consideration in the free world. Even after all of the many revisions made to the document, it remains at bottom a political catechism, clearly formulated for the purpose of indoctrinating children into the intersectional electoral priorities of the far Left. The first draft of the curriculum was so far outside the boundaries of the Overton window in California that it was rejected out of hand by the Board of Education, the governor, and even by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, who ridiculed it as an “impenetrable mélange of academic jargon and politically correct pronouncements.” One of its lesson plans included a list of 154 influential people of color but omitted to mention Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, or even the late congressman John Lewis. Pol Pot, however, the architect of the Cambodian genocide, did make an appearance, alongside other violent revolutionaries. Antisemitism has also plagued the development of the model curriculum from the start. An early draft listed the anti-Semitic BDS campaign alongside Black Lives Matter and #MeToo as an example of an historic American social movement and also referred to the 1948 Israeli War of Independence only as the “Nakba,” an Arabic word meaning “catastrophe.” Even in the final version of the curriculum, Jews have been relegated to an appendix. Their outsized contribution to American life does not warrant a place in the core content of the course in the eyes of the curriculum’s authors. It was hoped by many that the criticism directed at early drafts of the document would be taken under advisement by its authors and its backers, leading to a more palatable final version. These hopes were misplaced. Changes have been made to the curriculum, particularly to address, or perhaps to better conceal, the naked anti-Semitism of earlier iterations. But the radicalism of the document hasn’t been blunted in any significant way. As evidence of this, we need only look at the part of the curriculum that has to do with religion. White Christians are accused of having committed “theocide” against indigenous peoples, murdering their gods and replacing them with the god of the Bible. This, students are told, has led directly to “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide,” and to the “explicit erasure and replacement of holistic Indigeneity and humanity.” In response, students are encouraged to establish for their generation a new social order characterized by “countergenocide” and “counterhegemony,” which will eventually allow for the “regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.” As far as the religious content of the curriculum is concerned, the bill’s proponents may even have overplayed their hand from a constitutional perspective. Teachers are encouraged by the authors of the curriculum to lead students in traditional indigenous chants, songs, and prayers to the Aztec gods. One lesson plan recommends that students clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him to grant students the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.” For obvious reasons, this kind of religious instruction in public schools runs afoul of the First Amendment. No doubt James Madison would have been surprised to learn that the Constitution would one day stand athwart Tezkatlipoka yelling “Stop!” — but he would not, we think, be displeased at such a development. If this curriculum is endorsed by California’s Board of Education and manages somehow to pass constitutional muster, 6 million American children could soon have it forced upon them from the age of 5 or 6 all the way up through the dawn of their adulthood. How many of them will be able to resist such a consistent and widespread program of indoctrination? It would be bad enough for California and the country if an initiative like this were being spearheaded and sponsored by private actors, but on top of everything else, the curriculum’s political backers are asking American taxpayers to foot the bill. As board members cast their votes, they must ask themselves, “How would this curriculum look different if it had been written by America’s worst enemies, by all of the bad actors in the world who would relish the sight of American society collapsing in upon itself?” If they can answer that question honestly, they’ll do their duty and stop this document in its tracks. If they can’t, another bill mandating the curriculum state-wide will soon land on Governor Newsom’s desk. The governor must make it clear that any such proposal will be vetoed yet again. Otherwise, it will fall to the courts to spare the children of California the fate of an early life lived as lab rats for the state’s most insane and depraved would-be social engineers.

  • Twelve jurors seated for Minneapolis ex-police officer's trial in George Floyd's death

    Twelve jurors were seated by Thursday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's deadly arrest last year, a process complicated by the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The three members seated on Thursday — two white women and a Black woman — joined a group of jurors diverse in race and age, drawn from in and around Minnesota's largest city since the trial began last week. The court still seeks to select two alternates to join the 12 jurors, who will weigh what is seen as a landmark case concerning how U.S. law enforcement polices Black people.

  • Pediatrician reveals why we should ditch gender reveal parties entirely: 'The baby hasn’t decided'

    My wife is 34 weeks pregnant — and people can't stop asking when we’re going to have a "gender reveal." The post A pediatrician reveals why we should ditch gender reveal parties entirely appeared first on In The Know.

  • Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

    Without opposition, the Senate confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director on Thursday, giving him control of the nation's premier spy agency as the U.S. government confronts threats from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere. The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination. Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

  • Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

    Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. “I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

  • Analysis: Biden team's China focus puts South Korea on the spot ahead of talks

    For the first time in years there are liberal presidents in South Korea and the United States, but the change in U.S. administrations hasn't made it any easier for Seoul to balance its alliance with Washington and its economic reliance on China. China has dominated the agenda of an Asia tour by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks, casting its shadow even over core issues like the North Korea nuclear threat and strengthening the alliance.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    The EU threatened to ban exports of vaccines to the UK on Wednesday (March 17).The bloc said this is to safeguard doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the health crisis.European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen: "All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I'm not ruling out anything for now because we have to make sure that Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the U.S.But she was frustrated over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. So we are exporting a lot to countries that are themselves producing vaccines and we think this is an invitation to be open."Six EU countries complained to Brussels about deliveries of vaccines, while France, Germany and others have suspended AstraZeneca jabs for safety checks.The situation threatens Commission plans to launch a 'green digital certificate' which would gather information on vaccinations, tests and recovery.It is hoped the pass could help travellers to cross borders freely again.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • 'Critically important' to maintain Good Friday agreement: Biden

    "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic, and cancer research.Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland once it was safe.The Irish leader thanked Biden for his "unwavering support" of the Good Friday Agreement, adding, "It has meant a lot. And it has mattered."

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Google to invest $7 billion in U.S. in 2021

    Google announced Thursday that it plans to invest over $7 billion in the U.S. this year and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs. The spending is specifically earmarked for offices and data centers in the U.S. as the tech giant copes with the surge in online traffic - driven by more users and advertisers flocking to the web during the health crisis. The total spending number, however, is down compared to the past two years. As for its home state of California - Google plans to spend $1 billion at a time when other firms are leaving Silicon Valley. The area has seen a corporate exodus as of late due to complaints of high rents and high state taxes. Google’s spending plans come amid ongoing scrutiny of its business practices. Sources tell Reuters - Justice Department investigators are probing whether a Google plan to limit the use of online user tracking software known as cookies - will harm the competition. The U.S. has been investigating Google's search and ad business for anti-trust behavior for nearly two years… And sued Google in October for allegedly using anticompetitive tactics to maintain the dominance of its search engine. Congress has also been exploring Google parent Alphabet and fellow tech giants Facebook, Apple and Amazon for anti-competitive behavior.Shares of Google parent Alphabet - up about 18 percent so far this year.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.