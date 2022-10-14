Jury in Nikola Founder’s Fraud Trial Gets Case for Deliberation
(Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton got the case for deliberation Friday morning, after the judge instructed them on the law.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Stocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets Wrap
Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant
Core US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed Hike
Hot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the Ages
Milton, 40, is charged with two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud for misleading investors about the electric truck company’s prospects. His lawyers say he never made a statement he didn’t believe to be true and that, at any rate, federal prosecutors haven’t shown that his remarks influenced investors’ decisions.
The case is US v. Milton, 21-cr-478, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
Read More
‘Lie After Lie After Lie’: Nikola Founder Blasted, Defended, in Closings
Nikola CEO Says He Learned Truck Had No Power After His Hire
Nikola Whistleblowers Tell Their Side of the Trevor Milton Saga
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Exxon’s Exodus: Employees Have Finally Had Enough of Its Toxic Culture
Twitter Faces Only Bad Outcomes If the $44 Billion Musk Deal Closes
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.