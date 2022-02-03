Jury opts for life sentence rather than death for convicted murderer

Feb. 3—A Morgan County jury that last week convicted a Georgia man of capital murder elected Wednesday to sentence him to life without parole rather than death.

Carey LaGrant Davis Jr., 30, of Norcross, Georgia, was convicted Friday of shooting his girlfriend, Tiara Alexander Cole, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, at a Southwest Decatur hotel in July 2017.

The killing came three months after the state Legislature amended the method of sentencing capital murder defendants, giving the jury rather than the judge the final say on whether the sentence is death or life without the possibility of parole. Previously the judge could override the jury.

A sentencing hearing in Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell's courtroom began Monday and ended Wednesday with the District Attorney's Office seeking the death penalty. During the testimony, Davis' older sister and a former girlfriend each gave tearful testimony pleading for the jurors to spare his life. The victim's family attended the sentencing hearing.

District Attorney Scott Anderson said he was pleased with the verdict and the sentence.

"We're blessed with an intelligent pool of jurors in Morgan County, and I am more than happy to allow them to make that decision," he said. "That will be the standard in capital murder cases from now on unless the Legislature changes the law. We're pleased with the outcome and glad to offer the family justice in the case."

This was the first capital murder case in Morgan County tried under the 2017 law.

A post on Howell's personal Facebook page Wednesday morning, before the jury began deliberations on the sentence, focused on the impact of the changed sentencing law on jurors.

"Several years ago, our state changed the rules for sentencing in capital murder cases. Now, sentencing is the responsibility of the jury. Only two options exist: life without parole or death," the post read.

"It's a lot to ask of 12 citizen jurors to make sentencing decisions. Last week, my jury rendered a verdict in a capital murder case. Today, after an emotional two-day sentencing hearing, the jury will render a sentencing verdict. Would you pray with me, please, for these 12 jurors, for wisdom and peace in their decision?"

Story continues

At the sentencing hearing, Howell told the jurors their sentencing decision did not have to be unanimous, but it needed to be at least 10-2 for the death penalty to be imposed.

Paul Matthews and Stacy Adams, assistant district attorneys for Morgan County, represented the state. The defense attorneys were Brian White and Jim Smith. The trial included four days of jury selection and, in the guilt phase, five days of testimony.

Davis was convicted of capital murder and robbery for shooting Cole in the back of her head while she slept in the hotel room in the early morning hours of July 21, 2017. A housekeeper at the hotel found Cole's body in the room the next day, according to court records.

According to court testimony last week, Davis told a witness he killed Cole because she gave him herpes.

Davis and Cole were "a couple" and were in the hotel room with another man and woman when the shooting occurred, according to a police affidavit. The man and woman volunteered information in the case to Decatur police.

Decatur police Sgt. Mike Burleson led the investigation.

The male informant said the four had checked into the hotel room about midnight and that he and the other female were doing "some coke." He said he heard a gunshot. "I turned around and Carey was still holding the gun," he said, according to police.

After Carey drove them in Cole's car back to Georgia, the male told authorities, "Carey was trying to get me to shoot him. He was saying his life was over. Carey told me Tiara had herpes and this is why he shot her. Carey finally left and drove off in Tiara's car."

At that time, the male said he contacted a local police officer "and told him we had witnessed a murder and needed to come to talk with someone about it."

Davis was extradited to the Morgan County Jail on Oct. 7, 2017. A search for the gun and Cole's belongings was unsuccessful, according to court documents.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.