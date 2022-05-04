Jury orders $1.2 million to estate of man killed by IMPD officers in 2018

Two Indianapolis police officers must pay a total of $1.2 million to the estate of a man fatally shot by police in 2018 after a jury last week determined the two officers involved in the shooting used unreasonable force during the encounter.

Under the verdict, filed in federal court on Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers Jonathan Horlock and Ian Peterson are both made to pay $600,000 to the estate of Daniel Cedars in connections to the fatal shooting on Nov. 19, 2018. Cedars, 65, was killed when the two officers fired into his south side home while responding to an incomplete 911 call.

The jury found that Horlock and Peterson "used unreasonable force" against Cedars and did not reasonably fear for their lives when they fired their guns, according to the filing. Their actions, the jury concluded violated Cedars' rights.

It was not immediately clear whether the individual officers or the city of Indianapolis would pay the judgement. The Office of Corporation Counsel, who represents the city's departments, did not respond to an IndyStar inquiry.

IMPD in a statement to IndyStar on Wednesday called the shooting unfortunate but maintained that "the officers’ actions were lawful, compliant with department policies, and were not negligent."

"While IMPD respects the jury process, it is disappointed with this verdict," the department said in the statement. "IMPD and its legal counsel are reviewing possible legal next steps."

According to police, Horlock and Peterson arrived to the home in the 6200 block of Monteo Drive about 1:32 a.m. following an incomplete 911 call from the area.

The officers were in uniform, police said at the time, and reported a police action shooting four minutes after arriving. Law enforcement officials claimed the homeowner, later identified as Cedars, fired at officers first.

But the complaint, which claims Cedars' Fourth Amendment rights were violated in the encounter, contends the officers arrived on the scene "with all lights off, unannounced." It also alleges the officers were "shooting indiscriminately from a distance."

Multiple 911 calls were placed in the minutes after the shooting, police said at the time, and callers reported anywhere from five to six shots were fired during the exchange.

"At no point did Ian Peterson or Jonathan Horlock identify themselves at the residence prior to the killing of Daniel Cedars," the complaint reads.

What happened to the IMPDofficers involved?

The officers were not criminally charged in connection to the shooting, and both men are still employed by IMPD.

Horlock, however, is on administrative duty. He is facing battery, perjury, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges stemming from the arrests of two women during the riots in downtown Indianapolis in May 2020. IMPD Officer Nathaniel Schauwecker is also charged in that case.

That case from 2020 is ongoing.

Attorneys for the Cedars estate declined an IndyStar request for comment Wednesday, saying they do not comment on federal cases.

