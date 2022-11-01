Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case

A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris.

Harris filed the suit in Texas in May 2021, alleging she was discriminated against during her employment because of her race and was fired as retaliation for her complaints about the discrimination.

According to court documents: In 2019, Harris, a district manager for field sales, reported to human resources that she was discriminated against for being Black when her white manager asked her to take a demotion. She said that, following the report, she was written up for her performance by the same manager and eventually terminated.

After trial on Oct. 25, a jury found in favor of FedEx Services on the discrimination claims but awarded Harris compensatory and punitive damages for the retaliation claims.

FedEx submitted a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission the same day, stating that it disagreed with the verdict and planned further legal action.

"The Company will ask the trial judge to enter judgment for FedEx Services notwithstanding the verdict or to reduce the damages, and will appeal the verdict if necessary," the report said.

FedEx could not be immediately reached for additional comment Tuesday evening.

