Jury orders Miami-Dade School Board to pay $6M to student in teacher sex-abuse case

David Ovalle, Michelle Marchante
·3 min read

A federal jury has ordered the Miami-Dade School Board to pay $6 million to a former student of an ex-Palmetto High teacher accused of harassing and sexually abusing a string of female students.

In a verdict late Friday, jurors concluded the school district, despite warnings, did nothing to stop Jason Edward Meyers, a creative writing teacher. The verdict found Meyers “posed a substantial risk of sexual abuse or harassment to female students,” yet the district was “deliberately indifferent” in how it handled the accusations.

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of an unidentified student, was filed in 2017.

It claimed that the principal at Michael M. Krop High in Northeast Miami-Dade received an email in 2008 that Meyers was having sex with current and former students from the school. He remained a teacher, and in 2011, was allowed transfer to Palmetto Senior High, where he continued to engage in inappropriate relationships with underage female students, the suit said.

The suit said Meyers would groom his creative writing students and that he forcibly kissed and groped the plaintiff in the lawsuit and had sex with another underage student inside his classroom. The suit also said that he would single out his victims to the point that they were publicly known as “Jason’s Girls.”

In all, the suit alleged, Meyers pursued sexually charged relationships with eight of his current or former students at the two schools during his 14 years as a Miami-Dade teacher.

The trial, before U.S. Judge Kathleen Williams, began late last month. Meyers, 46, is still awaiting trial in Miami-Dade criminal court in a case involving one victim.

To the frustration of his victims, the criminal trial has been pending for more than five years, because Meyers changed attorneys — and then because of the pandemic. He’s awaiting trial on three felony counts of engaging in sex with a minor.

The attorney for the former student who sued the School Board did not respond to a request for comment. The Miami-Dade school district, in a statement on Monday, did not say whether it will appeal.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is currently reviewing the judgment in this case,” the statement said. “Notwithstanding, we remain sensitive to the impact that a former employee’s actions may have caused this plaintiff and lament any challenges she has faced as a result.”

The civil verdict is the latest in string of high-profile scandals involving South Florida educators accused of having improper relationships with students.

In 2020, the Miami-Dade school district, in a settlement, paid $9 million to five victims who had been raped by former Brownsville Middle physical education teacher Wendell Nibbs. He later pleaded guilty to criminal chargers and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Last year, former Hialeah-Miami Lakes High football coach Edward Williams was charged over an improper romantic relationship with a student. He accepted a plea deal and received probation.

Then there’s former South Dade High and Terra High teacher Tom Privett. He’s awaiting trial after being accused of manipulating an underage student into a long-running sexual relationship at the Terra campus in 2016. Another former student at South Dade told the Miami Herald he did the same to her in the late 1980s.

This article will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn

    Mice are excellent hiders. Once these rodents create a nest where they won't be disrupted by humans, they only move around to quickly forage for food, which means you may not immediately realize you have mice in your home. While they can leave obvious traces like their droppings or the sound of their steps scuttling in your walls, some mice are harder to spot. But there's one subtle sign you should be aware of—the smell mice give off. To see which scent could mean you have these critters in your

  • La Palma volcano spews red hot lava

    Spurts of vivid lava and thick clouds of black smoke emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Saturday night, as authorities advised people to limit time outdoors in parts of the island.

  • U.K. police accused of misogyny problem after Sarah Everard murder

    The kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a London police officer bring to the fore a "culture of misogyny" in British police forces, activists and policing experts say, per CNN.Context: A police watchdog is investigating five serving officers and one former officer from London's Metropolitan Police for their alleged involvement in "misogynistic, racist and homophobic" WhatsApp group messages with Everard's killer, the Independent notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Ex-SCANA CEO gets prison sentence for role in SC nuclear project failure, doc outlines

    Kevin Marsh, former CEO of SCANA, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles in the now abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project.

  • Venezuelans rely on the kindness of strangers to pay for COVID-19 treatment

    Venezuelans are increasingly relying on friends and strangers to help pay for COVID-19 treatment as hyperinflation and soaring health care fees make social media pleas and crowdfunding campaigns the only way to cover costs while infection rates rise. Although Venezuelans have used such platforms for years to cover the cost of medical treatment and operations in the country, now in its seventh year of economic crisis, the onset of COVID-19 has dramatically increased the practice. The state of Venezuela's already overloaded and crumbling public health system, in which hospitals often lack access to even water, has pushed many to use costly private centers.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Man on motorcycle riding with others in Fort Lauderdale when he was shot and killed

    A 28-year-old man riding his motorcycle was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale while cruising with a large group of other motorcyclists and ATV riders, police said.

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • Florida State’s Black Student Union holds ‘Black Out’ march in protest of racist events on campus

    In response to a string of racially charged events across Florida State University’s campus, Black students marched alongside allies and […] The post Florida State’s Black Student Union holds ‘Black Out’ march in protest of racist events on campus appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Exhausted and underpaid’: teachers across the US are leaving their jobs in record numbers

    Unsafe Covid protocols, disrupted schedules and overwork are driving teachers out the schoolhouse door Annette Cuccarese, a kindergarten teacher at Tustin Ranch elementary school in Tustin, California, helps a student with his mask. Many schools faced teacher shortages this year. Photograph: Paul Bersebach/AP Teachers around the United States are quitting or retiring early as schools have reopened for the new academic year and Covid-19 cases among children have surged in recent weeks in the face

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Older brother of fatally beaten 4-year-old Brooklyn boy haunted by the crime

    A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy, witness to his kid brother’s fatal beating, lives each day with the specter of his sibling’s death. The surviving child shared the ugly details with neighbors after helplessly watching his mother’s brutal boyfriend batter little Jace Eubanks, just 4 years old, inside their Gowanus Houses apartment, police said. And now the youngster struggles to handle memories of ...

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Families don’t always get told of classroom COVID exposures. Idaho mom learned the hard way

    In at least one Treasure Valley school district, the policy is not to tell parents about some exposures.