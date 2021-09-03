Jury picked in Griswold triple murder case

Sep. 2—The jury that will hear the case of Sergio Correa, who is accused of brutally murdering three people in Griswold in 2017, has been chosen after a lengthy selection process that stretched through the summer.

The 12-member jury was finalized this week, nearly six weeks after selection began at the New London Superior Court. The court had anticipated that would be a long process, given the severity of the charges and the expected length of the trial.

Attorneys questioned prospective jurors in great detail about whether they had been exposed to any media coverage of the high-profile case and if they would be comfortable seeing graphic images, including photos of burned bodies and from autopsies. As of this week, 12 jurors and one alternate juror had been selected, meaning five alternates still need to be chosen. Selection will continue on Tuesday for the remaining alternates, according to Public Defender Joseph Lopez, who is representing Correa.

Correa, of Hartford, is set to face the jury in November. His trial was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to take four to six weeks.

The 29-year-old is facing numerous charges, including three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist; murder with special circumstances; and arson. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is represented by Public Defenders Lopez and Corrie-Ann Mainville. Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas M. DeLillo and Assistant State's Attorney Marissa Goldberg are prosecuting the case. Judge Hunchu Kwak is presiding over the case.

