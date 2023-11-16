Jury picked for trial of 3 accused of killing 4 Careaga family members in 2017

PORT ORCHARD – A jury was seated in Kitsap County Superior Court Thursday for what is expected to be a lengthy trial for three men accused of murdering four members of the Careaga family in the greater Seabeck area in 2017, setting the stage for opening statements to begin following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jury selection had been slated to begin sooner, but a lengthy period of wrangling over evidence and procedural matters, as well as a separate trial that one of the attorneys and Judge Kevin Hull were involved with, pushed back the start of that work to Oct. 30. Over the span of about three weeks, Hull and the trial’s eight attorneys conducted the deliberate process of sifting through 235 potential jurors to find the 18 people who will ultimately hear the case. Six panels of about 40 potential jurors each were brought in throughout the lengthy voir dire process.

Potential jurors were asked questions about their personal backgrounds and life experiences, their views on direct and circumstantial evidence, their knowledge of the high-profile case through media reports, what they know about the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, which has a significant nexus to the case, as well as how they might react to gruesome photos that they would see as part of the trial.

More: How Kitsap detectives' investigation links 3 men to the murders of the Careaga family

Attorneys wrapped up jury selection Thursday afternoon and decided on their panel of 18 Kitsap County residents. Eventually, just before deliberations begin, six of the jurors will be designated as alternates, and the 12 remaining people will be asked to deliver a verdict.

Opening statements in the trial, which could run for three to four months, are expected to begin Nov. 27.

Danie Jay Kelly Jr., 45, and brothers Robert James Watson III, 52, and Johnny James Watson, 50, each face a slate of murder charges for their alleged involvement in the killings – including aggravated first-degree murder counts, which would carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole upon conviction – and a total of ten felony charges connected to the matter. The three men were arrested in June 2022 and have been held in the Kitsap County Jail without bail since then awaiting trial.

More: Some charges dropped for 3 accused of Careaga killings

The January 2017 killings left dead four members of the blended Careaga family: John Derek Careaga, 43, Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, Hunter Evan Schaap, 16, and Johnathon Felipe Higgins, 16. Christale and the two teens were shot, and their remains were found at the family's home, which was set on fire, near Tahuya Lake in rural Kitsap County. John was also shot, and his remains were found in his burnt truck on a tree farm in Mason County. Investigators linked the killings to drugs and money connected to the family.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Jury picked for trial of 3 accused of killing 4 Careaga family members