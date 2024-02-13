Jury to be picked for New Year's Day 2022 homicide trial

Feb. 13—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Lawyers on both sides of a 2022 New Year's Day homicide case had a final meeting Monday before a jury is set to be picked Tuesday and the trial to begin Wednesday in Cambria County court.

Ralph Karsh, counsel for Qwante N. Rose, 22, who's accused in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson, appeared in front of Cambria County Senior Judge Norman Krumenacker III along with Cambria County Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Joseph Green.

The group were there for a status conference to discuss a witness' testimony; entry of evidence from a separate crime Rose is accused in; and the alleged threatening of a witness.

Karsh argued that a witness in the case provided testimony because they believed they'd receive favorable treatment regarding a subsequent case in which they are involved.

"We are entitled to cross-examine on that," Karsh said.

He also said the witness may have a motive to cooperate with prosecutors because of the subsequent counts against that person.

Polites said those charges are irrelevant to the Rose case and the alleged crime the witness is reportedly party to took place after the preliminary arraignment so Karsh shouldn't be able to cross-examine the witness on that matter.

The second issue at hand was a 404(b) filing, which prevents use of evidence of other wrongdoing to prove the defendant's character, the prosecution filed late last year to include evidence from another crime of which Rose is accused.

Polites has previously detailed that prosecutors wanted to use information about a firearm found in a vehicle belonging to a family member of Rose because, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab, the 9mm gun matches ballistics to the weapon used to kill Sanderson.

The defendant allegedly admitted he was the sole operator of that vehicle during a March 2022 shots-fired incident when the firearm was found.

Karsh has opposed the use of that evidence, arguing that just because Rose drove the vehicle doesn't mean he was in possession of the gun.

Polites withdrew the first 404(b) and filed another instead requesting use of a Johnstown Police Department detective's testimony from the shots-fired incident instead.

Karsh took issue with this switch, but Krumenacker later ruled he'd allow it.

Additionally, the attorneys addressed an alleged witness being threatened but did not discuss it any further.

Krumenacker said these matters were under advisement.