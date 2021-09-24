Jury for R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial begins deliberating, will resume next week

NEW YORK — R. Kelly’s fate is now in the hands of the jury at his federal trial in New York.

After a six-week trial featuring the testimony of 50 witnesses and three days of closing arguments, jurors in the racketeering case against the Chicago-born R&B star began their deliberations early Friday afternoon, and worked for about four hours before telling U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly they had “not reached a verdict as yet.”

They are scheduled to come back for more discussions on Monday morning.

Donnelly took three hours to read through more than 80 pages of jury instructions before sending the panel of seven men and five women back to begin going through the nine-count indictment.

With the conclusion of the lengthy trial near, a large contingent of television news crews had set up tents across from the courthouse on Cadman Plaza in downtown Brooklyn.

In the park across the street, about a dozen Kelly supporters danced and shouted Friday afternoon as the hit song “Guilty Until Proven Innocent” by Jay-Z and Kelly blared over a speaker.

Some wore T-shirts with an image of Kelly attorney Deveraux Cannick and the slogan, “Cannick Don’t Panic.”

About an hour and a half into their deliberations, the jury sent a note asking for the transcript of testimony from one of the victims, Sonja, who alleged she was held captive at Kelly’s old Larrabee Street music studio and sexually assaulted by the singer. The jury also asked for a copy of the studio floor plan.

The note also requested a copy of the letter that another alleged victim, “Jane,” had purportedly written to her brother about her relationship with Kelly.

Kelly, 54, was charged in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn in 2019 with heading a criminal enterprise that employed agents, runners, bodyguards and others to lure and trap girls and young women to satisfy his sexually predatory desires.

He faces decades in prison if convicted of the main racketeering charge, though the jury could decide to convict on lesser charges of kidnapping or violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits traveling over state lines for illegal sexual acts.

The trial featured the testimony of a number of alleged victims who told the jury that Kelly manipulated and controlled them and forced them to have sex with him and others — often on videotape.

In her final 45 minutes of rebuttal, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata urged the jury to look past the “nonsense” raised by the defense and see Kelly for what he is. “He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal, a predator who used his inner circle to commit crimes with impunity for decades.”

“For almost three decades (Kelly) believed that he was untouchable, a legend, a musical genius,” Shihata said. The money and fame led him to believe he could do whatever he wanted, she said, and “he still believes that today.”

She called Kelly a “control freak” and blasted the defense for referring to his alleged victims as conniving stalkers out for a payday. “The defendant’s victims aren’t groupies or gold-diggers, they are daughters, sisters, some of them are now mothers, and their lives matter,” Shihata said.

Shihata also ridiculed the notion raised by the defense that Kelly’s sexual exploits were completely legal and consensual.

“Having sex with underage Aaliyah isn’t a relationship, it’s a crime,” Shihata said. “Causing money to be paid to a public employee for a fraudulent ID so you can marry a 15-year-old is bribery, and that’s a crime.”

Shihata ticked off a list of Kelly’s other alleged criminal acts: Videotaping sex with minors, knowingly exposing sexual partners to herpes without telling them, forcing minors to participate and star in pornographic videos, and recording a video of himself spanking one victim and forcing her to walk back and forth calling herself a “stupid (expletive)” because she’d violated his rules.

“That wasn’t role play, and that wasn’t consensual,” Shihata said, referring to the recording that was shown to the jury during the trial. “You saw it with your own eyes.”

Kelly, dressed in a gray suit and wearing glasses, sat nearly motionless at the defense table during the rebuttal, staring straight ahead.

In his closing argument Thursday, Cannick had said the singer was an international sex symbol known for his playboy lifestyle, but his relationships were consensual and the women who lined up to testify that he sexually abused them are lying to get a payday.

Pacing the floor of a Brooklyn federal courtroom and occasionally raising his voice to a shout, Cannick called one of the alleged victims a “super hustler” and a “stalker extraordinaire” and repeatedly accused the government of allowing witnesses to be untruthful to get a win.

“Getting a conviction of R. Kelly is a big deal,” Cannick said, telling jurors the government had fallen short. “They gotta try to bring home the bacon. … But you can’t want it that bad. You really just can’t.”

In his nearly three-hour closing Thursday, Cannick said Kelly treated his girlfriends “like gold,” showering them with shopping sprees, private parties and “money galore.”

But in the years leading up to the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” the singer had become toxic, Cannick said. When Kelly lost his music career, girlfriends began to leave him and look for other ways to make money and sustain their lifestyles, the lawyer said.

(Jason Meisner reported from New York and Megan Crepeau from Chicago.)

