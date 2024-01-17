Jury reaches mixed verdict in Huber Heights child sex case

Jan. 16—A 56-year-old Huber Heights man was acquitted of one felony charge last week, but was convicted of four other charges involving two girls.

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury on Jan. 11 found Joseph Edward Conner Sr. not guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition and two misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

Judge Mary Wiseman is scheduled to sentence him Feb. 1.

"The defendant is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with two female victims, who were known to him, in 2021. The girls are now ages 8 and 14," a Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman said in June.

The Huber Heights Police Division investigated the case against Conner, he said.

Conner is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.