Jun. 11—GOSHEN — After close to 12 hours of deliberation, jurors could not agree on a verdict in a deadly 2020 shooting inside an Elkhart bar.

A judge declared a mistrial early Saturday morning in the murder case against 30-year-old Jordon Norton, who is accused of killing David Artley on Aug. 23, 2020. Norton allegedly shot the 43-year-old five times inside Hardy's Bar in an incident caught by multiple security cameras.