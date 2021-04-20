Jury Reaches Verdict in Chauvin Case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The jury in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict and will announce it between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Chauvin is accused of killing African American resident George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020, and was charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter. Video of Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd to the ground until Floyd lost consciousness sparked massive riots in Minneapolis and in cities across the U.S.

Local media reports indicated that officers have begun to secure government buildings ahead of the verdict’s announcement. The Minnesota National Guard called up 3,000 troops over the weekend to help secure Minneapolis from potential rioting.

Businesses around Hennepin County Government Center have boarded up windows in anticipation of the verdict, and Minneapolis public schools will move to all-remote learning from Wednesday through Friday.

“As appropriate and as they are comfortable, teachers will give students the opportunity to process their feelings, how this feels to them personally and how they are impacted by having the eyes of the world on Minneapolis,” Superintendent Ed Graff wrote in a letter on the school district’s website.

Various community leaders have called for calm from their constituents in Minneapolis.

“Please stop this violence. Don’t tear up our city any longer,” Reverend Ian Bethel of New Beginnings Baptist Church said at a press conference sponsored by the city.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis braces for Chauvin trial verdict

    The Minnesota National Guard appeared on street corners in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.The deployment comes as the city braces for a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing 46-year-old George Floyd last year.Jury deliberations are expected to begin this week.Floyd’s death touched off widespread protests, riots, looting and arson here and local businesses are worried the end of trial could bring new unrest. The owner of a Minneapolis steak and sushi restaurant told a local TV reporter he was glad to see the National Guard out in force. “If people are assaulted who is going to stop the criminals? If we don't have police or national guard or anybody else you have a real problem.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said police and guardsmen would try and protect both peaceful protesters and private property. "Amongst those peaceful protestors there's folks that are willing to shoot at police, burn buildings, do those things, and we're trying to strike that proper balance.”Local residents are eager for the trial to be over, and for the city to move one. “I’m sick of cops doing the things they do, and I’m sick of destroying buildings.” On a more optimistic note, local artists have turned storefronts, boarded up against protests, into murals for progress. Simone Alexa said she needed to express herself after the recent police shooting of Daunte Wright. “It made me sick, like I couldn’t sleep."Twenty-year-old Wright was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Like George Floyd, he was unarmed. "It wasn’t until I started planning these murals and just planning on doing something that I felt like I could get some rest. And I think that energy really transfers from me into the piece, and other people can feel that too when they see it.”

  • 'Peaky Blinders' pays tribute to Helen McCrory with special clapperboard of her character

    Helen McCroy, who died on Friday from cancer, played Aunt Polly in 30 episodes of BBC's "Peaky Blinders."

  • Illegal immigration ‘crackdown’ nets only 71 prosecutions from 17,000 caught

    Only 71 illegal migrants out of 17,000 detected by the Border Force each year are being prosecuted, despite the Government’s claims to be cracking down on trafficking rings. Home Office figures show that an average of 71 people were charged each year between 2016 and 2020 under a statutory provision that makes illegal entry and overstaying a criminal offence. This represents just 0.4 per cent – or one in 250 of the 17,000 illegal migrants caught by Border Force each year since 2016/17. The Home Office does not publish figures on the total number of illegal migrants in the UK but a study 18 months ago by the respected Pew think tank estimated it at between 800,000 and 1.2 million. According to Home Office figures, there were nearly 50,000 illegal entrants detected in the UK but only 116 charged in 2020/21, 13 in 2019/20, 24 in 2018/19, 48 in 2017/18 and 154 in 2016/17. The figures were dug out by Lord Green, the former chairman of the Migration Watch think tank. They also showed there were less than 50 convictions for illegal entry or overstaying under the Immigration Act of 1971, which Migration Watch contrasted with the 114,000 convictions of UK residents for TV licence fee evasion in 2019. Alp Mehmet, Chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: “While 100,000 people were convicted for failure to pay the TV licence, the latest full-year (2020-21) figure for convictions for illegal entry or overstaying was 48. “If that is an indication of where the Government’s priorities lie, no wonder they continue to fail to deal with the massive problem of illegal immigration.”

  • EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

    (Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its safety committee had concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets must be added to the vaccine's labels, just as has also been required of rival shot maker AstraZeneca.

  • Biden says guilty verdict for police officer in George Floyd death ‘much too rare’

    President Joe Biden said he was praying for the right verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial over George Floyd’s death. He backs policing reform legislation.

  • Large police scene in Worcester

    Police tape blocked an area of Worcester early Wednesday.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Endeavor plans to raise over $500 million in IPO

    Entertainment giant Endeavor takes second swing at an IPO planning to raise over $500 million for the owner of talent agency WME.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Boris Johnson in lobbying scandal as leaked texts reveal he promised to 'fix' tax issue for James Dyson

    Boris Johnson told James Dyson that "I am first lord of the Treasury and you can take it that we are backing you to do what you need."

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Makiyah Bryant: Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after Black teenager fatally shot by officer

    ‘She was just a kid,’ demonstrators chant on Tuesday evening

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Pandemic 'exposed' UK households' finances, report finds

    Households in Britain, especially poorer ones, are far more likely to have suffered a severe income shock during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year than their counterparts in France and Germany, a well-respected British-based think tank said Wednesday. The Resolution Foundation also said that households in the U.K. are also more likely to have run up more debt in response to the financial shockwaves emanating from the pandemic. In a report, which was entitled "After Shocks" and was supported by U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase, researchers said typical household incomes in the U.K., France and Germany were broadly similar in the year before the pandemic but that higher levels of inequality and a weaker safety net meant the poorest fifth of British households entered the crisis in a weaker financial position.

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • House rejects GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over remarks to Floyd protesters

    The House voted 216 to 210 to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for her comments to protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator