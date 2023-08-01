Jury reaches verdict in Columbus rapper’s fatal shooting during failed robbery

Jurors have reached a verdict in the Columbus murder trial of Jordan Jamal Seldon, accused of killing rapper Jaylin Jaquan “Bart” Williams during a failed 2019 robbery in midtown.

The jury found Seldon, 24, guilty of all charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and using a gun to commit a crime.

The verdict was announced on the four-year anniversary of the day Wallace was gunned down on his front porch on Wallace Drive on Aug. 1, 2019.

Families on both sides of the courtroom cried upon hearing the outcome. A woman on Seldon’s side ran out weeping. Williams’ mother, Antwameka “Angel” King, wept with relief as she tightly embraced prosecutor Lewis Lamb.

Seldon faces life in prison. After conferring with the attorneys, Judge John Martin decided to sentence Seldon on Tuesday, once the prosecution met with the victim’s family to discuss their testifying to how the homicide affected them.

Superior Court Judge John Martin presides over the trial of Jordan Jamal Seldon, 24, who’s on trial for murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime. 07/26/2023

The shooting

Police said Seldon and two other men intended to rob the 21-year-old of any valuables he had on him as he stepped outside his house.

Their attempt to ambush Williams backfired when Williams pulled his own gun and started shooting, triggering a gunfight that prompted his would-be robbers to flee, leaving Williams dying on his porch, shot through the heart with a 9-millimeter bullet, authorities said.

Afterward Seldon and accomplice Christian Desean Patrick ran back to Patrick’s car on East Lindsey Drive and fled, according to Patrick’s testimony last week.

They abandoned cohort Gerald Wayne Reed III, who left his phone in Seldon’s car and lost his shoes running away, so he began walking the neighborhood, after 11 p.m. on a rainy night, asking residents if he could use their phone, police said.

The neighbors called 911, and officers questioned Reed that night before releasing him at the Fairview Drive home of then-girlfriend Anna Elizabeth Stecenko, who drove him back to Wallace Drive to collect a gun and camouflage jacket he had hidden in a vacant house there, she testified.

Stecenko and Reed disassembled the .45-caliber Glock and hid it in Harris County, where investigators later recovered the firearm. They also found Williams’ 9-millimeter pistol that jammed during the shootout.

But the 9-millimeter used to shoot Williams was never found, and Patrick’s testimony that Seldon was armed with the weapon was crucial to the prosecution’s case.

So, Lamb agreed to dismiss Patrick’s charges in exchange for his testimony, though Patrick admitted his role in the foiled robbery that led to Williams’ death.

Christian Desean Patrick testifies Friday afternoon during the trial of Jordan Jamal Seldon, 24. Seldon is on trial for murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime in the fatal shooting of Jaylin Jaquan “Bart” Williams. 07/28/2023

The witnesses

Though Reed’s statements to police led to their unraveling the robbery scheme and arresting four suspects, including Reed and Stecenko, Lamb never called Reed to testify, relying instead on Patrick and Stecenko to tell jurors what happened.

Defense attorney Mike Garner maintained that Seldon was not there when the shooting happened, and that another man police have not charged killed Williams.

Mike Garner, defense attorney for Jordan Jamal Seldon, makes his opening statement Wednesday morning. 07/26/2023

Reed and Stecenko were not on trial because each pleaded guilty to lesser charges last year, agreeing to testify in the trial if summoned:

Stecenko, 24, pleaded guilty only to tampering with evidence, and faces 10 years in prison with six to serve.

Reed, 25, pleaded to aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a felony. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

They are to be sentenced after the trial. Patrick, who has spent four years in jail awaiting trial, is to be freed afterward, said his attorney, Angela Dillon.

Lamb is the district attorney in Americus, Georgia, who was assigned the case because Columbus District Attorney Stacey Jackson in his former private practice represented Patrick, presenting a conflict of interest.