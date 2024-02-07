Jury reaches verdict in Crump child sexual abuse trial

A Wichita County jury found 63-year-old William Mark Crump guilty Wednesday after deliberating for about an hour.

Crump was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault in connection with an Aug. 16, 2020, incident in his Wichita Falls home.

William Mark Crump, seated, waits for a jury to deliberate on his fate during his trial for a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton stands on the far left, and DA's Investigator Joey Anderson is standing beside Shelton.

He faces up to life in prison and has elected to have the jury determine his punishment.

Prosecutors are seeking enhanced punishment for Crump, based on his 1990s convictions in North Carolina for child sexual abuse.

Because of those prior convictions, Crump is required to register as a sex offender for life.

