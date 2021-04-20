Jury reaches a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial

Janelle Griffith
·2 min read
MINNEAPOLIS — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict will be read in open court between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

The panel of seven women and five men began deliberating Monday after three weeks of witness testimony.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge had initially been dismissed, but it was reinstated after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it days before jury selection started.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.

Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd, who was Black, was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin's actions caused Floyd to die from low oxygen, or asphyxia. The defense claimed that Floyd's illegal drug use and a pre-existing heart condition were to blame and urged jurors not to rule out other theories, as well, including exposure to carbon monoxide.

During closing arguments, prosecutors sought to focus jurors' attention on the 9 minutes, 29 seconds they say Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, while Chauvin's defense attorney told them that "the 9 minutes and 29 seconds ignores the previous 16 minutes and 59 seconds" of the interaction.

Prosecutors called 38 witnesses, including the teenager who recorded the widely seen bystander video that brought global attention to Floyd's death. She and other bystanders who testified said they are haunted by Floyd's death and that they wish they had done more to try to save his life. The defense called seven witnesses, two of whom were experts.

Chauvin had agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder days after Floyd's death, but William Barr, then the U.S. attorney general, rejected the deal because, officials said, he was worried that it was too early in the investigation and that it would be perceived as too lenient.

Floyd's death touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The city of Minneapolis has spent months preparing for the trial and for the potential of unrest over the verdict.

