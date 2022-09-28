Jury reaches verdict in ex-deputy’s case

A jury found a former Wichita County sheriff’s deputy guilty Wednesday of emailing a nude photo of a woman to himself without her consent and with the intention to invade her privacy.

Gerald ”Tony” Anthony Morgan, 46, faces up to two years in a state jail facility for invasive visual recording.

A jury of 6 men and 6 women took about 30 minutes to find him guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan emailed a nude photo of a 17-year-old woman to himself from her cell phone, according to testimony.

The teenager’s cell phone automatically used her student email from Wichita Falls ISD to email the photo to Morgan’s personal email, according to testimony.

Morgan opted not to testify in the guilty-not guilty phase of the trial.

