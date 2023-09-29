Jury reaches verdict in fatal Columbus shootout trial over pregnant woman

After deliberating into the night Friday, jurors finally reached a verdict in the murder trial of a Columbus man who traded 16 shots with the new boyfriend of his estranged and pregnant girlfriend in a tiny apartment bathroom.

Here’s the jury’s verdict in the case against Quincy Tyrek Wade in the Sept. 7, 2021 death of 26-year-old Maurice Vaughn Jackson:

Malice or intentional murder: Not guilty.

Felony murder for killing Jackson while committing aggravated assault: Not guilty.

Aggravated assault for threatening the estranged girlfriend: Not guilty.

Home invasion for entering the apartment without authority: Not guilty.

The jury found him guilty of the lesser offense of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. The maximum penalty for that is a year in jail, which he already has served awaiting trial.

Though Wade has other pending charges, he has paid bonds to be released on those counts, and may soon be freed from jail, his attorneys said.

The jury of eight women and four men began weighing the evidence at 1:15 p.m., and later spent about an hour reviewing some of the video evidence in court, before resuming their deliberations. They asked several questions about legal definitions as the hours wore on, and finally reached a decision around 7 p.m.

Three days of trial testimony showed Wade had a tumultuous relationship with Channa Powell, who was 11 weeks pregnant with their child the night he came looking for her at the Patriot Place apartment of her friend, Rickell Paulk.

Powell had just broken up with Wade two days earlier when he questioned whether the child was his, and she had been spending time with Jackson, with whom she worked at a solar farm.

The day before the shooting was Labor Day, and Powell had spent the afternoon with Jackson at a family cookout before returning to Paulk’s home on Buena Vista Road around 12:30 a.m. Wade began texting and calling her around 2:20 a.m., then came to the apartment and banged on the door around 2:30.

Jackson retreated to the bathroom, where Paulk was, and hid in the tub behind a shower curtain. When no one answered the door, Wade came in through an unlocked, sliding glass door off the patio, carrying a 9-millimeter pistol.

Powell ran into the bathroom with Paulk and Jackson, and locked the door. Wade kicked the door in, so frightening Paulk that she ran out of the apartment and hid outside.

Powell said Wade put his gun to her head and then her abdomen, threatening to kill her and her unborn child.

That’s when Jackson snatched the shower curtain aside, and the two men opened fire as Powell cowered in a corner. Wade was shot through the legs, and Jackson was hit four times, with a fatal shot through the center of his chest.

Both guns jammed as empty bullet casings lodged in the firing chambers.

Wade fled through the patio door as Powell snatched his Smith & Wesson pistol and threw it on a couch. She ran back to Jackson, cradling him in her arms as he died.

Wade drove back to his apartment on Ruben Street, and had his roommate take him to a hospital in LaGrange, where police tracked him down.

What’s self-defense?

With these circumstances in evidence, the defense and prosecution focused their closing arguments Friday on whether Wade or Jackson acted in self-defense, under a Georgia statute sometimes called the “stand your ground” law.

Representing Wade, law partners William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt claimed Jackson ambushed Wade, shooting him first, so Wade had to shoot back.

“When you’re shot, what choice do you have but to defend yourself?” Kendrick asked jurors, later adding, “When you’re shot, it’s necessary to stop getting shot.”

He claimed Wade and Powell were having only an argument when Jackson intervened, and that’s what triggered the ensuing violence.

“There’s no evidence that Mr. Wade even knew Mr. Jackson was in the apartment.... Whoever interjects violence into the situation is responsible for what happens,” he said.

Kendrick argued also that Wade’s charges of home invasion and aggravated assault were manufactured to justify Jackson shooting first. He called adding those counts “fixing it up” to make the case more palatable to jurors.

What the prosecution said

Chief Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly then outlined each element of the self-defense law, arguing it was not in Wade’s favor at any point.

The law allows Georgians to use deadly force in defense of themselves or others, to defend someone’s home, and to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.

It does not allow them to claim self-defense if they provoke the violence themselves or act as the initial aggressor; if they are committing a felony; or if they are seeking revenge for a prior wrong.

Under the law, Jackson would have been justified in shooting Wade dead the moment Wade came through the patio door with a gun, Kelly said. Instead Jackson retreated to the bathroom, though the law says residents have no duty to retreat when threatened.

Jackson was a welcome guest in Paulk’s apartment, and Wade was not, Kelly said. Carrying a gun, he entered the home “without authority” when no one answered the door, committing the felony of home invasion.

Then he kicked in the bathroom door, causing Paulk to flee out of fear. He’s accused of threatening Powell with the gun as Jackson overheard it, Kelly said, arguing Jackson by law was justified in shooting Wade to stop the commission of another felony, aggravated assault.

The offense of aggravated assault does not require that victims be injured, Kelly explained, only that they be placed in immediate fear of a violent injury.

So, under the circumstances, Jackson was justified in shooting Wade to prevent the felony of aggravated assault, to defend Paulk’s home, to defend Powell, and to defend himself, the prosecutor said.

Wade, by comparison, had no right to self-defense, Kelly said.

“He’s the aggressor to start with,” he said, later adding, “He forfeited the right to self-defense the moment he walked into that apartment with a gun.”