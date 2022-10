Kristin Smart was last seen walking back to her dorm from an off-campus party on 25 May 1996 (Sacramento Bee/Shutterstock)

Juries in California has reached a verdict in the trials of a father and son accused of involvement in the murder Kristin Smart in 1996.

Paul Flores, Smart’s former classmate, is accused of murdering the 19-year-old, while his father Ruben Flores is charged with helping to hide her body.

The verdict is due to be read out at 1.30pm Pacific time (4.30pm EST).

Breaking