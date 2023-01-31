Jury reaches verdict for men accused of shooting, killing Butler County woman driving to work

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday for the men accused of shooting and killing a Butler County woman while she was driving to work in Nashville.

According to our news affiliate WSMV, the jury found James Cowan not guilty and Devaunte Hill guilty of second-degree murder.

The two men were accused of killing 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman as she drove to her shift at St. Thomas West Hospital in December 2020.

Sentencing for Hill will take place on March 3.

