Jury reaches verdict in murder case of Dayton man found in detached garage

A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of killing a missing Dayton man that was found in a garage in July.

Jeremy Van Voorhis, 48, of Dayton, was found guilty of killing Clinton “CJ” Pierce Friday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor Office spokesperson confirmed.

Van Voorhis was convicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Contributed Photo/Allen County Jail

Van Voorhis was previously accused of shooting and killing Pierce, 44, on or around July 15 in the 400 block of Burkhardt Ave, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After the shooting, court records said he “hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in the detached garage” at the same house.

Pierce’s body was found on Aug. 18 after police received calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door.

Van Voorhis was arrested after a police pursuit that started in the Lima-area and lasted an hour before ending on a county road in Shelby County.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April.