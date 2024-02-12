Jury reaches verdict for second defendant in Cobra Bar murders in Nashville

The second man charged with murder in the 2018 killing of two people outside the Cobra Bar in East Nashville was convicted on all counts and sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

A Nashville jury found Demontrey Logsdon guilty of 13 charges, including two first-degree murder charges, after a one-week trial, according to the Nashville District Attorney's Office. Logsdon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said that Logsdon shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Teal and 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio while robbing them and two of their friends outside the bar on Aug. 17, 2018. His co-defendant Horace Williamson, convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole for his role in killings in June 2023, participated in the robbery and drove the getaway car but did not shoot the victims, prosecutors said.

Demontrey Logsdon sits by his lawyers at the Justice A. A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

A third defendant, Lacory Lytle, faces theft and fraud charges for allegedly using at least one of the victims' stolen credit cards. Lytle has not yet gone to trial.

The case was tried by Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore and Assistant District Attorney Megan King.

