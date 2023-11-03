Jury reaches verdict in shooting-deaths trial

Nov. 3—WELCH — After deliberating Thursday for around three hours, a jury found a man charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the April 2022 shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Jhamel Scott Jr., 24, of Welch was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the April 8, 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Summer Robinette at their Stewart Street home. Robinette was 23 weeks pregnant at the time.

Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish told the jurors while giving them their instructions that they could consider verdicts including first-degree murder without mercy and first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy. With mercy, Scott would serve 15 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, but parole is not guaranteed. Second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter as well as finding Scott not guilty were among the other verdicts the jury could have considered.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said after the trial that involuntary manslaughter is a misdemeanor with a possible sentence of a year in prison. The two sentences, one for Robinette and one for her unborn child, could be run consecutively.

Judge Kornish remanded Scott to jail pending his sentencing later this month.

Scott, who has an artificial leg, said during the trial that he slipped while getting his .357-caliber revolver from a gun safe in his bedroom closet and shot Robinette, who was sitting on the bed, by accident.

After Judge Kornish gave the jurors their instructions about law pertaining to the case, Puckett and attorney R. Keith Flinchum, who represented Scott, presented their closing arguments to the jury.

Puckett said that when Scott testified Wednesday, he stated that he was "an irresponsible gun owner." When asked whether he was responsible for Robinette's death, he responded, "Yes, I am."

In emails between Scott and Robinette, Scott asked why she wanted a baby and said, "We're struggling," Puckett said. On April 4, 2022, Scott threw Robinette and her young son out of the house because the child had knocked a loaded gun off a counter and Scott disciplined him.

Under West Virginia law, Robinette's unborn son was a separate victim. Puckett said the unborn baby was "well developed."

"His organs had formed. He had all 10 fingers and all 10 toes. He was starting to recognize voices and was sensitive to light," Puckett said.

Robinette was asked questions for domestic violence screening during her visits to a physician. Puckett said it is common now to ask those questions, but added that replies are not always truthful.

Scott had told investigators that he was cleaning his guns, but no gun clean tools were seen, Puckett said. She also reminded the jury that the .357-caliber revolver that fired the shot killing Robinette and her unborn child has a trigger pull — the amount of pressure needed to pull a trigger — of 11 and a quarter pounds.

Puckett picked up a 10-pound sack of potatoes and hung it on the unloaded revolver's trigger.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you can literally hang this sack of potatoes from this trigger and this gun will not go off," she said, adding that it would fire if another 1 and a quarter pounds were added.

Puckett said that Scott has fired his guns in his home on two other occasions and pointed them at friends.

The jury was then shown a flatscreen television that was on the bed when the shot was fired. The bullet went straight through the screen and fragmented, then those fragments hit Robinette. Scott said he grabbed the mattress when he fell, but the television stayed upright.

Robinette was hit in the neck and the shot severed arteries. There was also no evidence that Scott tried to put pressure on Robinette's wound to slow the bleeding, Puckett said. He was asked multiple times by 911 dispatchers if he could perform CPR on Robinette, and he replied, 'No, she's gone."

Scott had multiple chances to think about his actions on the night Robinette was shot and killed, Puckett said.

"But he didn't," she said. "He kept on going."

In the defense's closing argument, Flinchum asked the jury to consider reasonable doubt. To illustrate the concept of reasonable doubt, he asked the jurors to imagine putting mouse into a cardboard box, then throwing in a cat.

"You go back and there sits that cat and you think the cat ate that mouse, but then you see a hole," Flinchum said. "Did the cat eat the mouse or did the mouse go out that hole? That's reasonable doubt."

Flinchum said that Robinette and her son had left Scott's house, but returned the next day. He then addressed the question of whether gun cleaning tools were present when the shot was fired, and Scott had told investigators that they were in a bag under the bed.

Two semi-automatic guns were present — one on the floor and one on the bed — when the shot was fired. Flinchum questioned why Scott would get the revolver from the closet when he could have used one of the other guns.

The jury had listened to a recording of the call Scott made to McDowell 911 the night of the shooting. Flinchum said that Scott had pleaded for help. Flinchum also addressed the issue of the television staying upright on the bed. Objects laying against it had kept it from falling over, he said.

"You have to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he premediated and planned this," Flinchum stated. "That he did this intentionally and this just hasn't been proven. What has been proven is that he was reckless with a gun...that he had guns on his bed. What has been proven is that she was shot and she lost her life and the life of the child she was carrying. They have not proven that he had done this intentionally."

