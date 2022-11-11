Jury reaches verdict in trial of man who held former Fresno City Councilman at gunpoint

A jury took about an hour to find former Fresno police officer Raymond Eddy guilty of assaulting ex Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines with a firearm.

The 53-year-old Eddy is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 and he faces up to 14 years in prison.

Police said Baines, who is also a former Fresno police officer, was struck in the face by Eddy, a longtime friend and business associate, after the two men argued over a failed business venture.

Baines testified on Nov. 3 that he went to Eddy’s northwest Fresno apartment complex on April 21 because he believed he was having a mental health episode. Baines testified that Eddy had previously told him he believed he was a deity on more than one occasion.

Eddy admitted, during a taped interview with police, that he struck Baines in the face, knocking him down. Baines told police Eddy also shoved the muzzle of a Beretta pistol into his neck.

Baines suffered abrasions to his face and cuts on his neck during the scuffle.

Body worn camera footage from the incident showed Eddy talking with police about why he was angry with Baines. He blamed Baines for losing thousands of dollars of his money in a failed business deal. He also said he felt betrayed by Baines.

Deputy District Attorney Leonel Salazar said he was appreciative of the jury. In addition to the assault with a firearm charge, Eddy was convicted of a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.

“It was a correct and just verdict,” Salazar said.

Eddy was represented by Marco Aguiar with the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office.