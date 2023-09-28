Jury reaches verdict on WF man's fate in child sexual assault trial in less than an hour

A Wichita County jury took about 39 minutes Thursday morning to reach six guilty verdicts in Shannon Lee Wells' child sex crimes trial.

Jurors found Wells guilty of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of indecency with a child.

Jurors filed into the jury room to begin deliberating at 10:58 a.m. Word came that they had reached a verdict at 11:37 a.m.

Wells, 41, was charged with 18 sex crimes in connection with a 12-year-old girl in incidents from March 2018 through November 2018. The other 12 counts Wells was not found guilty of were subsumed by the continuous sexual abuse offense.

Wells was the apartment maintenance man where the child lived with her family. She met him and his live-in girlfriend Casey Lee Chapman when she was in the fourth grade.

The sexual abuse began after the girl confessed to a crush on Chapman, a stay-at-home mom and former Las Vegas prostitute who sometimes babysat her and her siblings. The families were friends who lived in the same apartment complex for a time.

