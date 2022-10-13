Jury recommended life for Parkland shooter. Foreman says decision came down to one juror

A 12-person jury recommended Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. And according to the jury foreman, one juror was the catalyst in sparing Cruz from the death penalty.

Benjamin Thomas told Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami that the juror believed Cruz shouldn’t get the death penalty because of his mental illness.

Two jurors, he said, ultimately voted the same way. The jury deliberated for more than seven hours before delivering its recommendation.

Thomas told CBS Miami he understood why victims’ loved ones were frustrated by the jury’s decision.

“It didn’t go the way I would’ve liked it or the way I voted,” he said. “But that’s how the jury system works. Everyone gets their vote; everyone gets to decide.”

Cruz will be formally sentenced on Nov. 1.

