Jury recommends 43 years in prison for Weyers Cave man who killed his brother

HARRISONBURG — Following a three-day jury trial in Harrisonburg, a Weyers Cave man was convicted Thursday of murder in the killing of his brother.

Richard D. Brunk, 62, gunned down his brother, 63-year-old Ronald D. Brunk, at Mast & Brunk on Cottontail Trail in Rockingham County on June 15, 2022. He's also accused of trying to hire someone to kill Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha L. Garst, who prosecuted his case.

Richard D. Brunk.

The elder Brunk worked for 34 years at his company, where he was a partner and vice president of operations, his obituary said.

On Thursday, a Rockingham County jury found Richard Brunk guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The jury recommended a 43-year prison sentence.

Richard Brunk killed his brother with a single shotgun blast to the chest, court records show. In an interview with authorities, Richard Brunk said he went to the business in the summer of 2022 to confront his brother about a warrant that had been obtained against him.

Court records state a verbal argument inside the business escalated into a physical confrontation. After being separated, Richard Brunk went to the rear door of his pickup and grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun. After his brother opened the door of the business, Richard Brunk told authorities he aimed the shotgun at his brother and pulled the trigger.

Richard Brunk didn't call 911. Instead, he went back to his Weyers Cave residence on Carrolton Court. He was arrested at his home.

Richard Brunk will be formally sentenced on the murder and gun charges April 17, according to court records.

Besides being accused of trying to have Garst killed, he's also suspected of trying to have a second unidentified person killed. Trial dates have not been set on the murder-for-hire charges.

