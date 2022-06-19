Jury recommends 60-year sentence for Simmons

Jun. 19—The Daviess Circuit Court jury hearing the case against Chase A. Simmons deliberated 14 hours on Friday and early Saturday before convicting him of two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault and recommending a sentence of 60 years in prison.

Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Simmons will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

He will be given credit for the time he's spent in jail since the June 1, 2019, shooting at a yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville, he said.

The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years each for the murders of Jasper "Rex" Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, and five years for second-degree assault in the wounding of Tyler Glover, who recovered from his wound.

Kuegel said the jury recommended that the 30-year sentences be served consecutively for a total of 60 years.

The five-year sentence will be served at the same time as the others.

Kuegel said he is satisfied with the verdict and said he talked with family members who were also satisfied.

"It was a long trial with a tremendous amount of evidence, a lot of witnesses," he said.

Kuegel said the 14 hours of deliberations was "probably one of the most lengthy deliberations I've seen."

But, he said, "We were giving them all the time they required. It was a very serious case."

Kuegel had told jurors Friday morning that Simmons had shot Brown over a dispute between the two, and that Winstead was also fatally shot in the attack.

Jurors stopped their deliberations in mid-afternoon to watch videotaped testimony of Andrew Pierce, who testified earlier in the week that he had been with Simmons the night of the shooting, driving him to and away from the party, and driving him to a trailer park on U.S. 431 where the handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

And at 10 p.m., jurors asked to rewatch the testimony of Savannah Helm, who had said from the stand she had received a FaceTime call from Simmons, during which he confessed to the shooting.

Story continues

The prosecution rested its case Thursday, and the defense only put on two brief witnesses Friday morning.

Simmons did not testify.

In his closing argument, Bryce Caldwell, one of Simmons' attorneys, said prosecutors had not proven Simmons was involved in the shooting.

"There is reasonable doubt the permeates through every aspect of this case," Caldwell said, and asked jurors to "don't guess my client guilty. This case is a rush to judgment, rooted in high school rumor from the very beginning."

While there were a number of people at the party, none of the witnesses who testified over the week could identify the shooter as Simmons.

In his closing argument, Kuegel said the jury had been presented 50 exhibits and had heard from more than 40 witnesses.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com